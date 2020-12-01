It looks like Mother Nature made us pay for that nice holiday weekend we just wrapped up, with a soaking and at times windswept heavy rain throughout much of the day on Monday. 1 to 2 inches of rain fell for most of us, with some locally higher amounts where the heavier downpours persisted. Minor flooding occurred in some spots, mainly along smaller creeks and streams as well as poor drainage areas. We can thank a strong storm lifting up the mountains to our west, keeping us on the warm, wet, and windy side throughout the day Monday. There were even a few thunderstorms, certainly rare for late November, and even a couple Tornado Warnings in southern areas, even more rare for the time of year. There was some damage in Montgomery County near Trappe from a storm that had a Tornado Warning on it, and the National Weather Service will decide some time this morning whether or not it warrants investigating. As our storm system departs, the colder air behind it will ride a still brisk breeze into the area for the middle of the week, as December looks to begin with some quieter and drier but also some seasonably chilly weather. So after 60-degree warmth on Thanksgiving and again Monday despite the rain, get ready for highs in the 40s from here on out. It’s not that cold for December, considering our average high for the first week of December is actually in the mid to upper 40s. Instead, it’s a reality check after a few recent spurts of warmth. Our next round of wet weather, minus the thunderstorms and severe weather threat, will arrive late in the week, centered on Friday afternoon through Saturday.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY
Our Monday storm will be long gone into Canada. However, a cutoff upper level low will slowly meander across the Great Lakes in its wake, generating colder air while keeping more clouds than sun around along with the slight chance of a shower. Much of the day should be dry, but expect chillier highs compared to Monday, only in the mid 40s, and breezes gusting to 20 to 30 miles-per-hour adding an extra chill to the air. It might be cold enough to see a few snow showers too, mainly in the Poconos.
TONIGHT
Monday’s low pressure system will continue lifting further north into Canada tonight while the trailing upper level energy will continue spinning slowly across western Pennsylvania into the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. The chilly northwest wind flow over the Great Lakes will continue picking up moisture and depositing flurries and snow showers mainly in the central and western part of Pennsylvania. A few flurries or a snow shower however may be able to sneak into at least parts of the Poconos or Interstate 81 corridor. Overnight lows will certainly turn much colder dropping back into the upper 20s to around 30 degrees. While much of the area can expect skies to be partly cloudy, areas north and west of the Lehigh Valley will likely hang on to a bit more cloud cover.
WEDNESDAY
The cutoff upper level low will move further north into Canada Wednesday, allowing more sunshine to return to the region. A stray flurry or snow shower may remain for parts of the Poconos and higher elevation spots of the Interstate 81 corridor from Schuylkill County northward, but otherwise most of the region will have a dry day. The cutoff low will continue to filter in chilly air, so expect highs Wednesday to only reach the low 40s, and the breeze will still be a little gusty at times making it feel like it’s in the 20s and 30s throughout the day.
THURSDAY
High pressure will finally return while that pesky cutoff low moves well away into Canada. Our winds should finally ease up, and with mostly sunny skies and more of a westerly breeze as opposed to a northerly one, we can expect highs to return closer to normal in the upper 40s.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
There is quite a bit of uncertainty with the late week and weekend forecast as to how a storm or storms will develop over the Northeast or perhaps out over the ocean. Most of Friday looks dry, albeit with more clouds than sun and highs again in the upper 40s. A cold front is expected to drop in from the north and west during the afternoon and evening bringing a slight chance of a shower. Then, another area of low pressure to our south will have to be monitored to see just how far up the coast it can get, plus, just how close to the coast it can get. If it stays offshore for the weekend, we may end up mostly dry and seasonably cool with highs in the mid 40s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: