THE BIG PICTURE
Thursday featured raw and chilly conditions with rain much of the time with a half inch to an inch of rain. The rain tapered off Thursday evening and now we are left with mostly cloudy and windy conditions today along with a rain or wet snow shower moving through. Saturday will feature some sunshine to start the weekend with temperatures remaining in the 40s. And while we have an active storm track with several more storms lined up for Sunday and next Wednesday, the lack of cold means that both storms will be primarily rain for much of our area. Now a little snow may factor in along and especially north of the Interstate 78 corridor, with the Poconos standing the best chance for some accumulation. But with no real cold, snow lovers will have to keep their expectations low (as they have had to do all winter) for any appreciable snows over the next seven days.
DETAILED FORECAST
FRIDAY
Today is a much drier day with a lingering rain or snow shower in a few spots. Otherwise, expect the clouds to linger much of the day and the wind will be a factor averaging 15-25 mph behind our departing rain maker. But since there's no cold air for those winds to deliver, highs will be in the mid 40s, above our January average high of the upper 30s, which we've been consistently above for almost the entire month. Skies clear out a bit Friday night, with lows down around freezing, as it remains a bit brisk.
SATURDAY
Saturday will be the better of the two weekend days, with partly sunny skies and seasonably cool (but not cold) temperatures in the low 40s for afternoon highs. A west to northwest breeze will linger, but not be as noticeable or brisk as it was on Friday.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
The next in a series of storms arrives on Sunday afternoon, continues Sunday night, and departs Monday morning. With the aforementioned lack of cold, this is still more wet than white for most, and for areas along the I-95 corridor to the shore, it's entirely wet. Now the storm may track just favorable enough and there also may be just enough cold air for some snow with this, especially at the onset but also perhaps at the end, along and north of the Interstate 78 corridor. While there could be some very light accumulations along I-78 before a change to rain, it's areas north of Blue Mountain, especially farther north through the Poconos, where at least several inches of snow is most likely to fall. Even in the Poconos though, some rain may factor in given the lack of any real cold air.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
Tuesday will be another in-between day, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 40s. Then comes another storm for Wednesday in this rapid fire pattern, but the result may end up very similar to what we end up seeing on Sunday. The storm may take a similar track, and the lack of cold will be similar too. So some snow is possible, especially in the higher elevations, but most places would lean rain over snow given the pattern and the winter overall. Some colder air may come down late next week, but it may not have much staying power into early February, with another warm up possible.
