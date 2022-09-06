E. ALLEN TWP., Pa. - Rain, rain, go away? That's not quite the mantra Tuesday, as the region needs the rainfall.
But will rain this late in the game help with the dry spell we've been dealing with?
The short answer is basically no. While the post-holiday downpours certainly help, they aren't going to change the drought watch. And while farmers are also happy to see the rain, it's not enough to make up for the losses they saw from June until now.
"We haven't had this type of rain in a long time. Yeah, we get showers. We get thunderstorms," said 69 News meteorologist Matt Broderick.
The Lehigh Valley and beyond is expected to see 1-3 inches of rainfall by the end of Tuesday.
In comparison to this time last year, the area is actually seeing almost the exact same rainfall percentages, but that's because--
"From February through May, between snow, ice and mainly rain, we had so much of it that we gained such a big lead with the averages. Then because it hasn't rained much this summer, we've now evened out," Broderick said.
Farmers in the area are all pretty much saying the same thing. The rain is needed, but it's not helping much since it's so late in the season.
"The rain today will probably help the soybeans a little bit, but not the corn anymore, it's too late for the corn," said Daniel Seiple, owner of Seiple Farms.
He said he's coming in this year at about 75% of his average yield for field corn. He says that's lucky in comparison to others nearby.
Some places had to do away with nearly all crop. And less crop means less money coming in.
"Less money, prices up, but less bushels per acre, means lower income, lower gross dollars collected," Seiple said.
In terms of pumpkin season, Seiple Farms says expect smaller pumpkins this year due to the little rain, but there will still be plenty to go around for those to enjoy.
"They're coming from Potter County. I understand Potter County had more rain than we did in Northampton County," Seiple said.
Seiple Farms says thankfully it has crop insurance on soybeans and corn, so if they do experience more than a 30% loss, they will get some money in return.