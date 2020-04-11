A broad area of high pressure building by to our south Saturday helped lead to dry conditions with some decent sunshine mixed with fair weather cumulus clouds. While it was a brisk and chilly start in the morning, winds eased back during the afternoon as highs climbed back into the mid 50s, still about 5 degrees below normal for this time of the year, but certainly more tolerable compared to Friday. Easter weekend will finish on a dry and even warmer note as highs Sunday climb all the way back into the upper 60s. A soaking rain and even a few thunderstorms roll right back into the forecast Sunday night into Monday. A brief surge of warmth Monday will also have temperatures flirting with the 70 degree mark before seasonably cooler air returns moving through the rest of next week.
TONIGHT
High pressure that moved by to our south across the Carolinas during the day Saturday will move off the coast tonight. Even though some clouds on occasion will stream into our area well out ahead of our next weather maker coming Sunday night into Monday, the broad influence of the high pressure system offshore should still keep our skies mostly clear. Lows will be a little warmer compared to Friday night, but still chilly enough for this time of the year in the mid and upper 30s. Winds will continue to lighten up.
SUNDAY
High pressure will move further out to sea for Easter Sunday allowing our wind direction to change to a southerly flow. While the morning will get off to a bit of a chilly start, look for a surge of mild air with that southerly wind flow to really infiltrate the region as we go into the afternoon. Those southerly winds will also turn a little gusty during the afternoon up to 20 miles-per-hour, but it will be a comfortable breeze as highs climb all the way back into the upper 60s. We can expect a bit more cloud cover for Sunday as mid and high clouds stream in ahead of a storm system to our south and west, but there should still be a fair amount of sunshine mixed in. While the overwhelming majority of our area should stay dry for the daytime Sunday, a stray sprinkle can’t entirely be ruled out.
SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY
A soaking rain is likely as a strong low pressure system tracks to our northwest through the eastern Great Lakes. A widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible for many at this point with isolated higher amounts. Flooding in low-lying spots as well as poor drainage areas will need to be watched for, and a few thunderstorms can't be ruled out as some warmth and instability sneaks up ahead of the storm system. There will also be a threat for some severe weather to our south, and we’ll have to watch how far north that severe threat gets. The heaviest rain is expected later Sunday night into Monday morning, with some possible clearing and drying later in the afternoon Monday as high temperatures potentially climb back to the low 70s. If you like the warmth, don't get too comfortable with it however, because much cooler air will settle in for the rest of the week.
TUESDAY
Tuesday looks to be the quintessential dry, but breezy and cooler day behind a departing storm system. Plan on mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s which will be a noticeable drop from the day before when temperatures reached the 70s. Westerly winds may occasionally gust higher than 20 miles-per-hour.
WEDNESDAY
Wednesday will remain somewhat cool as highs only reach the mid 50s. The cold front that will have moved through back on Monday will be stalling off the coast while a wave of low pressure tracks northeastward along the boundary off the Carolina coast. The low may get just far enough north to at least throw some rain towards those near and south and east of Interstate 95, but at this time it appears most of the area will remain dry with just limited sunshine.
REMAINDER OF THE WEEK
A broad upper level trough with the jet stream will move into the region for the remainder of the week keeping temperatures on the cool side. Weak pieces of energy rotating through the broad trough will lead to chances for some showers both Thursday and Friday with perhaps even some snowflakes in the Poconos. This activity should be very light however. Sunshine will continue to be limited as highs only reach the mid 50s.