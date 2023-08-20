It was another very sunny and dry day Sunday as the region saw afternoon high temperatures climb a little higher into the low and mid 80s, however dew points remained mostly in the comfortable 50s for much of the day. We'll see a brief surge of heat and humidity on Monday, with highs up not far from 90 degrees but still with partly sunny skies and mostly dry weather. As a cold front comes through Monday evening/night, likely with little more than a wind shift and some extra clouds, expect some cooler and less humid air to arrive for Tuesday and Wednesday, as highs settle back into some September-like 70s certainly for Wednesday and Thursday. The next chance of a shower or t-storm may not arrive until Thursday or Friday. Some of this activity may linger into at least the start of next weekend.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
High pressure remains overhead for much of the night leading to mainly clear skies for a while along with lightening winds. Late into the night, the clouds should start to increase a little as a cold front slowly moves closer from our north and west. Dew points will also go up a tad into the lower 60s, so this in combination with more cloud cover late likely makes for slightly warmer overnight lows compared to previous nights. It should still be comfortable, but instead of the refreshingly cool 50s, it’s more like lower 60s.
MONDAY
If you like the heat and humidity, Monday is the closest thing we have for a hot and sticky day in this forecast. Look for highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees in spots (feeling like it's into the 90s when you factor in the humidity), with a mix of sun and clouds ahead of an approaching cold front, dropping down from the north. It's moisture-starved, so outside of a very low chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm late Monday afternoon and evening, don't expect much if any rain ahead of it. It's mostly just a few extra clouds later Monday and Monday night, and then a wind shift from the northeast behind the front later Monday night.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Behind our back door front of sorts, expect partly to mostly sunny skies to return for the middle of the week, and we're back to the comfy and refreshingly low humidity we enjoyed from the past weekend. Look for highs to settle back from near 90 degrees on Monday to around 80 degrees Tuesday, and upper 70s on Wednesday, with more 50-something degree nights to enjoy as well.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
High pressure should remain in control for Thursday keeping much of the day dry with fair skies, comfortable humidity, and more September-like high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Low pressure and a couple frontal boundaries may impact the area Thursday night into Friday bringing an increase in humidity along with the chance for a shower or thunderstorm. While the very end of next week then looks a little unsettled and sticky again, high temperatures are only expected to climb no higher than the low 80s on Friday. It appears some of the unsettled weather and stickiness that we end the week with tries to stick around for at least Saturday next weekend, but a lot of uncertainty remains, so just stay tuned throughout the week!
TRACK THE WEATHER: