A deep upper level trough remained in place across the region Sunday leading to unseasonably cool weather. Clouds limited sunshine, and northwesterly winds gusted between 20 and 30 miles-per-hour adding an extra chill to the air. High temperatures Sunday only managed to reach the mid and upper 40s in a lot of spots with parts of the Poconos not even getting out of the 30s! To top it all off, we once again saw some brief showers during the afternoon and some of you may have even seen some small hail, or, if you were in the Poconos, perhaps you saw a few snowflakes. The good news for warmer weather fans is that a pretty significant pattern change looks to unfold for the new work and school week. A ridge in the jet stream will replace our aforementioned trough and strong surface high pressure will center itself to our south. This combination will lead to a return of a southwesterly wind flow which will push high temperatures back to the 70 degree mark for a few days next week. A couple weak frontal boundaries will bring slight chances for showers Monday night into early Tuesday morning and again later Wednesday and Thursday, however no significant rainfall is expected.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Early on this evening, a stray rain or snow shower may linger from Sunday afternoon’s activity, however overall, this activity should fall apart pretty quickly once the sun sets. Skies will remain mostly cloudy early on this evening, but expect those clouds to gradually thin out with time eventually setting us up with rather clear skies for the overnight. Winds will gradually subside and overnight lows will drop to some really chilly levels for this time of the year in the low to mid 30s. It will also be cold enough to support formation of frost in some spots and with areas to the south having the growing season underway already, the National Weather Service has placed these areas under a Frost Advisory overnight into early Monday morning. Be sure to protect any sensitive vegetation before you go to bed tonight.
MONDAY
A pretty significant pattern change will start to unfold at the start of the new week as the upper level trough from the weekend that was responsible for the cool air exits stage right out to sea. The trough will get replaced by a ridge while surface high pressure will strengthen over the Carolinas and position itself just off the Southeast coast eventually. The result will be a return to a south or southwesterly wind flow for our region which in turn will drive in some much warmer air. Monday should see a return to more pleasant afternoon highs back to around 60 degrees. A weak warm front moving in may touch off a light shower late in the day, but probably more-so Monday night. This warm front will quickly be followed by a cold front moving in around sunrise on Tuesday perhaps keeping a few showers around.
TUESDAY
Tuesday may start rather cloudy with even a few showers not out of the question thanks to a weak cold front moving through, but then that cold front is expected to quickly exit out to sea while high pressure builds in for the remainder of the day. Look for skies to turn out rather sunny by midday and beyond Tuesday with afternoon high temperatures really starting to take off climbing back to around 70 degrees.
WEDNESDAY
Wednesday at the moment looks to be the most challenging day to forecast over the next week, mainly when it comes to temperatures. That weak cold front that we mentioned early Tuesday morning will lift back to the north as a warm front on Wednesday. The big question will be just how far north will that warm front get? There will be a sharp contrast in temperatures on either side of the front and we've seen forecast model guidance change its positioning of the front from run to run which ultimately leads to big temperature differences from run to run. At this time we are leaning towards highs right around 70 degrees again Wednesday, but there's a chance those temperatures could be significantly warmer or significantly cooler depending on exactly how far north the warm front is able to move. No matter where the front is positioned, one thing that does seem certain for Wednesday is that we'll see mostly cloudy skies, and there might even be a shower or two, mainly late in the day.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Forecast model guidance seems to be more in agreement on Thursday suggesting that our warm front from Wednesday will lift well north of the region for Thursday putting us back into a solid warm sector. At the same time, a cold front will approach from our west leading to mostly cloudy skies along with a couple of showers. Even though the day looks rather cloudy with a few raindrops, that doesn't look to stop temperatures from taking off as a southwesterly wind raises highs back into the mid 70s. Thursday’s cold front should exit out to sea for Friday allowing high pressure to return. Only slightly cooler air will filter in behind the front, so while it looks to be breezy Friday, afternoon highs are still expected to reach the pleasant mid to upper 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.
