As we continue through the summery month of June, Wednesday will come with more hot and hazy sunshine amid pop-up afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will climb to around or just shy of 90 degrees for one final day, then Thursday will be our transition day as a cold front moves through the area.
Enjoy and expect lowering humidity levels and more seasonable temperatures as the week rounds out. High temperatures Friday will be noticeably cooler struggling to reach 70 degrees thanks to plentiful clouds and a few rain showers.
We'll climb our way back into the upper 70s and possibly lower 80s over the weekend. Although the odds for a shower or storm are not zero, we'll keep a generally low chance for a pop-up activity over the weekend but much of the time should remain dry.
WEDNESDAY
Wednesday should be the last oppressive day of this stretch, and in many respects will be similar to Tuesday. Expect a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine, which will send highs back into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees in spots.
It's another very sticky day, which will in turn fuel a few pop-up afternoon and evening scattered showers and t-storms, with locally heavy downpours the primary concern for a second straight day.
THURSDAY
First off, there's a rare sunrise solar eclipse that we're hoping to get to see. The sun will rise early Thursday morning eclipsed 70% by the moon, and should be a cool sight to see, "if" clouds don’t block our view and play spoiler. Right now, partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected, but here's hoping for more breaks.
As a cold front slowly presses south through the region, expect a mix of clouds and some sunshine and a spotty shower or two. But as humidity gradually lowers during what should be a transition day to comfier weather, the thunderstorm threat should diminish.
FRIDAY INTO THE WEEKEND
The cool air will be most prevalent on Friday, with mostly cloudy skies, a few showers (especially points south), and an easterly ocean breeze all combining to keep highs only around 70 degrees.
We'll inch back to the more seasonable mid to upper 70s over the weekend, with a mix of clouds, some sunshine, and a shower or thunderstorm either day, although most of the time should remain dry.
TRACK THE WEATHER: