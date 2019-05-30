EF0 tornado touched down near Lehigh, Bucks line, NWS says

David Brady Hail and heavy downpours in Coopersburg Wednesday (Photo taken by viewer David Brady)

LOWER MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A tornado touched down near the border between Bucks and Lehigh counties on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A damage assessment team from the NWS' Mount Holly, New Jersey, office said an EF0 tornado caused damage around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service report released at noon Thursday did not yet have specifics about the twister's path, but NWS meteorologists said it touched down just north of Geryville, where the corners of Bucks and Lehigh counties meet.

An EF0 tornado has maximum wind speeds of 85 mph.

The National Weather Service expects to release more details about the tornado later Thursday.

Powerful storms brought hail, strong winds and heavy downpours around the region Tuesday and Wednesday. Tornadoes caused heavy damage in Berks County and in Sussex County, New Jersey, on Tuesday. The threat of severe weather returns again Thursday afternoon and evening.