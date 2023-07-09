The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the following counties:
PENNSYLVANIA: Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Lehigh, Mercer, Monroe, Montgomery, Morris, Northampton, Philadelphia, Pike, Schuylkill
NEW JERSEY: Hunterdon, Sussex, Warren
The watch is effective until 5:05 p.m. Sunday.
Flash flood warnings are in effect until 6:27 p.m. in Berks and Montgomery counties.
Until 7:02 p.m., flash flood warnings are in effect in Bucks, Hunterdon, Lehigh, Northampton and Warren counties.