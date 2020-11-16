On Monday, the National Weather Service will be visiting Maxatawny Township, near Kutztown, in Berks County to examine wind damage from Sunday night's line of thunderstorms.
There were multiple reports of downed trees and wires across Berks County Sunday night.
While the line of storms brought heavy rain and strong wind gusts across eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey, Berks County had some of the strongest wind gusts reported.
On this 69 News radar image, notice how the line of heavy rain bows out over eastern Berks County. This is how the radar indicates extremely strong thunderstorm wind gusts: wind gusts over 60 mph.
69 News viewer Mindy Wagaman experienced the power of the storm firsthand.
She told 69 News: "last evening when the storms rolled through I heard what sounded like a train in my backyard around 6:53 p.m. This morning I drove by my neighbors place and saw what was left of his garage."
Her neighbor is in Maxatawny Township, where the National Weather Service will be surveying the storm damage.
Mindy also say in that area "there were also 2 trees down across the road that appeared to have be cut up either by neighbors or the fire department."
The National Weather Service will look at how the storm damage is scattered in that part of Berks County.
By examining how debris is arranged, the National Weather Service can determine if a tornado caused the damage or if thunderstorm wind gusts caused the damage.
Strong thunderstorm wind gusts are often called "straight-line winds" because they leave debris paths and blow over trees in a straight line. All of the the wind damage leans in the same direction.
These wind gusts rival tornado speeds, so the damage they cause can look like tornado damage.
Last night, the wind gusts were over 60 mph, which is why there were Severe Thunderstorm Warnings.
For scale, the lowest tornado speed is 65 mph. Tornadoes in Pennsylvania often have wind speeds of 70-90 mph. Strong straight-line wind gusts are usually in that range.
Strong straight-line wind gusts would be capable of producing this damage in Berks County.
69 News will update this story when the National Weather Service provides the results of their Berks County storm damage study this afternoon.