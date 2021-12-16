Wednesday started off rather sunny, but as the day wore on, clouds gradually thickened and increased thanks to an easterly onshore wind flow. Regardless of more clouds, we still managed to climb into the 50s for high temperatures for the third day in a row. And the streak of 50-degree days won’t stop Thursday as a very mild, if not warm, pattern remains locked in place across the region to round out the work and school week. The surge of warmer air sets in for Thursday raising afternoon highs to near 60 degrees which could potentially challenge record levels again. A weak cold front will move through Thursday night possibly sparking a shower, mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley. High temperatures will remain mild well into the 50s for Friday with some sunshine, then our next real shot for precipitation in the liquid form…just plain rain…comes Friday night into Saturday as an area of low pressure moves in from our south and west. Behind that storm system, seasonably chillier air but drier times will settle in for Sunday into the start of next week.
THURSDAY
The more noticeable *effect* of our warm frontal passage will be a surge of even warmer air arriving Thursday with afternoon highs soaring into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. The record high to break for Allentown is 60 degrees set back in 1971. The record in Reading is 59 set in 1959. Thursday will feature clouds much of the time, but there will be breaks and glimpses of sunshine every now and then. There will be a south-southwest breeze picking up between 10-20 mph helping to usher in the warmer air.
THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY
A weak cold front is expected to cross the area Thursday night which could spark a stray shower late, mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley. It appears most, if not all, of the showers along the front fizzle by the time the boundary crosses our area, so many will likely remain dry Thursday night under mostly cloudy skies. It will once again be a mild overnight as lows are only expected to drop into the mid 40s. By Friday morning, the front looks to be well to our south and east setting the stage for a decent amount of sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures will be a little cooler in the wake of the cold front but should still stay well above normal with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
FRIDAY NIGHT INTO THE WEEKEND
The next real shot for precipitation, and likely just a plain old rain, looks to come Friday night into Saturday as an area of low pressure moves in from our south and west. This is not an ideal storm track for those looking for snow or wintry weather, and while we do expect a slightly chillier day Saturday, temperatures will still be warm enough in the mid 40s to lead to just plain old rain. It may not be an all-day washout Saturday, but it certainly looks like some periods of rain can be expected throughout much of the day. So look for Saturday to be a rather gloomy and raw type day. Drier and breezy weather is expected Sunday after the passage of a cold front Saturday night. Finally, after multiple days with high temperatures above normal, the numbers will ease back becoming more seasonable Sunday with afternoon highs in the lower 40s. Factor in the wind Sunday and it will feel like it’s well down into the 30s.
MONDAY
High pressure looks to settle overtop of the region for the very beginning of next week leading to a decent amount of sunshine and lighter winds compared to Sunday. With that high pressure system originating from Canada and a dip in the jet stream overhead, we can expect high temperatures to remain seasonably chilly Monday in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.