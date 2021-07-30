Many would likely agree it was sure nice to have a much quieter day of weather Friday. A cold front that helped spark yesterday’s severe weather and even a few tornadoes moved further offshore Friday allowing a large area of high pressure over the upper Midwest and Great Lakes to advance eastward. That high pressure system pushed a much less humid and very pleasant air mass into our direction as Friday unfolded. While the morning started muggy, by the afternoon, dew points were falling into the 50s, and we were treated to partly to mostly sunny skies with a gusty, but refreshing northwest breeze, and highs in the low to mid 80s. This broad area of high pressure to our west will build overhead for the start of the weekend keeping temperatures and humidity at refreshing levels along with plenty of sunshine. August begins on Sunday, and we'll continue to keep the heat and humidity away for the entire first week of August as a persistent dip in the jet stream remains locked in place across the northern Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine most days with a shower or thunderstorm here and there, first on Sunday and then again by mid-week, but no big rains and certainly no big surges of hot weather appear to be in the cards.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
High pressure over the upper Midwest into the Great Lakes will move further east tonight allowing our skies to turn out mainly clear. A northwesterly wind flow will continue to usher in a very dry and somewhat cool air mass, and this in turn with lightening winds overnight and starry skies should promote refreshingly cool low temperatures. We expect the numbers to fall all the way down to the low 50s, with even some upper 40s not out of the question, certainly across the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey. In several cases, these lows may actually approach record levels.
SATURDAY
Weather in a word: sun-sational! Although it may feel a bit more like early September than the last day of July. Our aforementioned high pressure system to our west will move right overhead for Saturday. Expect a cool and crisp start, and a pleasant finish with lots of sunshine, refreshingly low dew points in the 40s to around 50 degrees, and highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees once again. With mainly clear skies and light winds expected Saturday night, lows once again should dip down to comfy cool levels in the mid to upper 50s.
SUNDAY
While not as nice as Saturday, the second half of the weekend should still feature a fair amount of dry times with a mix of sun and clouds. We will be tracking a cold front dropping in from our north and west Sunday while an area of low pressure develops over Virginia and tracks northeastward over the Delmarva by Sunday evening. These two systems may actually try to phase a little bit which might actually put our region in a split where most of the showers and storms stay to our north and also to our south. We won’t entirely rule out a shower or thunderstorm in a few spots, mainly later in the afternoon Sunday and during the evening, however a good chunk of the day looks to remain dry. The other bit of good news here is that at this point, it appears any real severe threat will remain well to our south over the lower Mid-Atlantic. Lower dew points in the upper 50s to lower 60s this go around instead of near 70 on Thursday, plus much weaker wind shear values, should greatly limit how strong storms are able to get in our area. Highs Sunday may only reach the mid to upper 70s thanks to more cloud cover compared to Saturday.
MONDAY, TUESDAY, AND WEDNESDAY
Another nice day in the mold of Saturday is forecast, with lots of sunshine, low humidity, and highs right around 80 degrees. Similar to Saturday, another broad area of high pressure from the upper Midwest and Great Lakes will advance towards our region. We’ll likely see lows dip down into the 50s again Monday night as that high pressure system moves overhead. High pressure now appears as though it will remain in control for Tuesday keeping the day dry with comfortable humidity and a mix of sun and clouds. Highs should continue to run a bit below normal for early August topping out right around 80 degrees. Some uncertainty with the forecast starts to unfold as we move into the middle and latter portion of the week. An area of low pressure somewhere to our southwest looks to cut-off from the main flow of the jet stream in the upper levels of the atmosphere. At the same time, a front looks to stall out along the East Coast with little waves of low pressure occasionally riding northward along the boundary. Just how close these various features get to our region remains to be seen, but at this time we’ll at least allow for a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm from Wednesday through the rest of the week with some sun and highs staying mostly in the low 80s. It’s certainly possible this forecast could end up being drier and sunnier, or wetter and cloudier. Stay tuned!
