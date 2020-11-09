Many would likely agree that this past weekend’s weather was absolutely incredible. Not only was it hard to find any clouds in sight, but temperatures were also unseasonably warm topping out well into the 70s. On Saturday, Reading tied a record high which dates back to 1924 and Mount Pocono also tied a record high dating back to 1975. Sunday took the cake however as Allentown, Reading, Mount Pocono, and Trenton all set new record highs with all of those dating back to 1975 with the exception of Mount Pocono’s which dates back to 1937.
Our weather pattern is on the rinse and repeat cycle for sure right now as more of the same can be expected today. A strong area of high pressure centered at both the surface and aloft across our region is responsible for the abundant sunshine and near record warmth and it’s still fully in place for Monday. Our high will move a little further offshore for Tuesday allowing just a bit more cloud cover to creep in, but highs are still expected to reach the 70-degree mark.
Finally some changes start to unfold on Wednesday as a cold front tracks in bringing with it plenty of clouds along with some much needed rain. Temperatures will still be quite warm Wednesday even with all the clouds and rain, but we’ll finally see those temperatures dropping back closer to normal levels behind the front certainly by the end of the week. Rain chances should also gradually diminish for the latter half of the week as the aforementioned front slowly makes its way offshore.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY
What you saw on Saturday and Sunday is pretty much what you can expect again for Monday. A strong area of high pressure remains centered overtop of the region and that will make it hard again today to find any clouds in sight. There will be plenty of blue sky all day, and the only exception to that may be a few isolated areas early on this morning that see a little bit of fog.
With a light southwesterly wind also staying in place from the weekend, afternoon highs today should again climb close to record levels. Allentown’s record high is 75 degrees set back in 1975 and Reading’s record high is 74 degrees also set back in 1975.
TONIGHT
Skies will be clear for a while, but a bit of low-level Atlantic moisture building in from the south after midnight looks to help increase areas of fog a bit more-so compared to previous nights. This fog may become locally dense as we get towards sunrise on Tuesday. It will be rather mild for November standards overnight as lows only drop to the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.
TUESDAY
Our strong high pressure system that is responsible for the long stretch of dry and unseasonably warm weather will still be well in control for Tuesday as it moves just a bit offshore. We mentioned a bit more in the way of fog developing overnight Monday compared to previous nights, and we’ll likely see some of that fog lingering for a bit Tuesday morning. Once that mixes out by mid to late morning however, look for a mix of sun and clouds for the remainder of Tuesday with yet again another unseasonably warm day.
Depending on how long it takes the fog to mix out, this could keep temperatures a bit lower this go around compared to the last several days. At this point however, we still expect many spots to at least reach the low 70s for highs.
WEDNESDAY
Big changes finally start to unfold with our weather Wednesday as a cold front slides in from our west. Ahead of that front, a southerly wind flow will keep temperatures quite warm for this time of the year along with increasing humidity. At the same time though, we can expect plenty of clouds to move in along with finally a bit of rain, especially as we move into the afternoon and evening.
Highs should still be able to manage the upper 60s, even with all the clouds and rain, and at this point, it still appears we’re looking at a reasonable soaker with several forecast models projecting between 1 and 2 inches of total rainfall. Drought conditions continue to creep closer to the region from central and western Pennsylvania, so this rain would certainly be beneficial.
THURSDAY
Our cold front from Wednesday will continue sliding across the region Thursday morning and make its way offshore by Thursday afternoon. We can expect the day at this point to start cloudy with some lingering showers.
By early afternoon, look for those showers to move away, and clouds should gradually break for a little sunshine before the day is all said and done. Cooler air will finally start to make a return to the region behind the cold front, although the heart of that cooler air will still be held up yet back to our west on Thursday. Look for highs to drop back into the low 60s.
FRIDAY
Our cold front from the middle of the week does have some question marks surrounding it with regards to just how fast it will move. At this point, we think it pretty much will have pushed far enough away out to sea by Friday that the day is dry. There’s a small chance however the front could get hung up a little closer to the coast, and a wave of low pressure could move up along the front bringing some additional showers. At this time, we’ll lean towards a dry scenario with more clouds than sun.
The biggest story however will be the final return to more seasonable temperatures as highs drop back into the mid 50s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: