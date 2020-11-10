TODAY: Areas of morning fog slowly giving way to a mix of clouds and sunshine; still warm. High: 72
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and very mild with areas of drizzle and fog late. Low: 57
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, still warm and rather humid with rain at times, heaviest in the afternoon through the nighttime. High: 68 Low: 56
After a (late) summer-like weekend as highs soared into the mid to upper 70s, breaking and in some cases shattering long standing record high temperatures, our summery good fortune spilled over into the start of the new work and school week. Plenty of sunshine returned for an encore on Monday, and record highs were flirted with and in some cases broken once again, as temperatures continued to run 20 degrees warmer than our average early November high. Let’s remind you what “average” is for this time of year, which is only the mid 50s. We’ll eventually see a temperature reality check arrive later this week, but it will be gradual, not drastic, and won’t come until after one more warm and dry day today, a still warm but wetter day Wednesday, and then a milder day with lingering wet weather Thursday. So that return to November reality won’t be complete until Friday and Saturday, at which point temperatures will be back in the seasonably cool mid 50s as the sunshine returns to our skies after our mid-week bout with some rain.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY
Our strong high pressure responsible for the long stretch of dry and unseasonably warm weather will still be well in control on Tuesday as it moves just a bit farther offshore. A bit more fog formed across the region late last night compared to previous nights, and we’ll likely see that fog linger for a while this morning. Once that mixes out by mid to late morning however, look for a mix of sun and clouds to take us through the remainder of yet another unseasonably warm day. Depending on how long it takes the fog to mix out, this could keep temperatures a bit lower in spots this go around compared to the last several days. At this point however, we still expect many spots to at least reach the low 70s for highs. These numbers will once again challenge record highs in a few spots, like Allentown for instance which is only 70 degrees set back in 1931, and Philly with is 73 degrees set back in 1999. Mount Pocono’s record high is only 69 degrees set back in 1949.
TONIGHT
Any clouds will likely have some decent breaks in them as we go into this evening, but eventually overnight we expect the clouds to thicken and lower as a cold front slowly moves a little closer from the Midwest. Ahead of that boundary, our wind flow out of the south will help to draw in more humid air, which will in turn lead to some areas of fog developing again as we get into the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday. Some late drizzle can also not entirely be ruled out, especially across higher elevations. Overnight lows will be very mild only dropping into the mid to upper 50s.
WEDNESDAY
Big changes finally start to unfold with our weather Wednesday as a cold front slides in from our west. Ahead of that front, a southerly wind flow will keep temperatures quite warm for this time of the year along with increasing humidity. Plenty of clouds will be moving in as the day progresses, and the morning will feature the opportunity for a bit of drizzle and fog, followed by a steadier and heavier rain developing as we move through the afternoon into the nighttime hours. Highs should still be able to manage the upper 60s, even with all the clouds and rain, and at this point, it still appears we’re looking at a reasonable soaker with several forecast models projecting between 0.75” and 1.5” inches of total rainfall, with higher amounts possible especially towards the Delaware Valley and the shore. Drought conditions continue to creep closer to the region from central and western Pennsylvania, so any rain would certainly be beneficial.
THURSDAY
Our cold front from Wednesday will continue sliding across the region Thursday morning and make its way offshore by Thursday afternoon. We can expect the day at this point to start cloudy with some lingering showers. By early afternoon, look for those showers to move away, and clouds should gradually break for a little sunshine before the day is all said and done. Cooler air will finally start to make a return to the region behind the cold front, although the heart of that cooler air will still be held up yet back to our west on Thursday. Look for highs to drop back into the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.
FRIDAY
Our cold front from the middle of the week does have some question marks surrounding it with regards to just how fast it will move. At this point, we think it pretty much will have pushed far enough away out to sea by Friday that the day is dry. There’s a small chance however the front could get hung up a little closer to the coast, and a wave of low pressure could move up along the front bringing some additional showers. At this time, we’ll lean towards the dry scenario with skies no worse than partly sunny. The bigger story will be the final return to more seasonable temperatures as highs drop back into the mid 50s.
SATURDAY
Regardless of where are aforementioned cold front is Friday, it seems pretty likely a large area of high pressure will move in from our west and settle right atop the region for Saturday. This will bring ample sunshine and light winds, however, a northeasterly wind flow will keep temperatures seasonably cool. Look for highs to only reach the low to mid 50s.
