TODAY: Breezy and warm with clouds, a little sun, and a passing shower. High: 62
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, windy, and balmy with a period of rain and perhaps a thunderstorm, mainly late. Low: 57
SUNDAY: A shower or t-storm early, mainly east, then breezy and still warm as skies turn partly to mostly sunny. High: 62 Low: 32
Good morning, and welcome to "sprinter!" Back-to-back 60 degree days coincide with the weekend and certainly identify more with April than January. It's the kind of warmth that puts record high temperatures in jeopardy, and the kind of warmth that signals the arrival of a little rain and a few rumbles of thunder, conveniently tucked into later Saturday night when many are fast asleep. Most of the time, our weekend days are dry, with more clouds Saturday and more sunshine Sunday. The new week is a bit cooler, but still mild for this time of year, as highs climb into the upper 40s to the lower 50s through Thursday. Following a rain or snow shower Thursday is more seasonable air Friday with highs in the middle 30s.
SATURDAY
The sunshine will be rather limited to start the weekend, so mostly cloudy skies is the rule for most, though some breaks of sunshine are possible. It’s also a breezier day as winds ramp up to 10 to 20 miles-per-hour with a few higher gusts. But despite both, Saturday is our first 60-degree day since the day before Thanksgiving. Record-challenging warmth is possible throughout the weekend, both day and night. Expect highs in the lower 60s on Saturday with nothing more than a passing shower or two as most of the time remains dry. That’s because a storm lingers to our north and west over the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley, and that’s where most of the unsettled weather is for now.
SATURDAY NIGHT
A period of steadier rain or rain showers arrives later Saturday night as a cold front finally marches east in our direction, marking our best chance of rain for the entire weekend. Some strong winds may accompany any heavier showers Saturday night, with the chance of a rare January rumble of thunder or two that may wake you up towards Sunday morning. Of course, perhaps you won't mind the early alarm clock considering the warm, breezy, and mainly dry weekend day that awaits.
SUNDAY
After a few lingering morning showers and isolated thunderstorms depart early in the day, clouds give way to plenty of sunshine for most of Sunday. Highs in the lower 60s probably happen early in the day as temperatures fall back a bit later in the day behind our cold front. But "falling back" into the 50s is still quite warm for this time of year, as there’s no cold air behind this particular cold front.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
While not as warm as the weekend, the new work and school week begins mild with highs around 50 degrees accompanied by a mix of sunshine and high clouds on Monday. On Tuesday, a disturbance passes by to our south and bring more clouds and perhaps a few late day showers with it, but nothing more than that. Temperatures fall a few degrees short of 50, but even the upper 40s are still about 10 degrees above average for this time of year.
LATE NEXT WEEK
A front swinging through on Thursday brings a rain or snow shower, then the return to more seasonable air Friday. Highs in the middle 40s Thursday ease back to the middle 30s Friday. A brisk, northwest wind then makes those temperatures feel even more winteresque, a reminder that it's still January after all!