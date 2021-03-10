Mother Nature delivered yet again on Wednesday, with abundant sunshine and comfortably mild highs around 60 degrees. It wasn’t quite as warm as yesterday, as a light ocean breeze shaved a few degrees off of Tuesday’s highs. But there were likely few complaints given another dry and pleasant early March day. We’ll trade the light sea breeze today for a stronger but also warmer southwesterly wind on Thursday, which will help send highs surging through the 60s and even flirting with 70 degrees for some. A cold front will harmlessly slide through early Friday, with nothing more than some extra clouds and a few scattered rain showers either Thursday night or Friday morning. While we will sneak in one more 60-something-degree day on Friday, much cooler air will return for the weekend. While we’ll “spring ahead” our clocks over the weekend, it looks like temperatures will go the other way and fall back. While brisk and noticeably chillier, it will be a dry weekend, with plenty of sunshine from start to finish. The cooler temperatures look to carry over for the better part of next week as well, so be sure to soak up the spring-like feel over the next few days while it’s still here.
TONIGHT
Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies to be the rule overnight, and those clouds will help keep temperatures up compared to past nights, with lows only around 40 degrees.
THURSDAY
This will be the warmest day of our taste of spring, as a mix of sun and clouds coupled with a warm and stiff southwesterly breeze combine to send highs well into the 60s, with some spots likely achieving their first 70-degree day of the year. While no record highs are immediately likely to be broken, we’ll be within a few degrees of challenging some records. The record in Allentown is 71°, set back in 1977, while the Reading record is 74°, set back in 1986. Clouds thicken Thursday evening and overnight, with a few scattered showers possible as our cold front nears.
FRIDAY
Friday won’t be as warm, but it will still be on the plus side of 60-degrees. Expect some lingering clouds and maybe a few rain showers early in the morning to mix with some sunshine thereafter, and that sun helps us into the low to mid 60s.
THIS WEEKEND
Don’t forget to “spring ahead” those clocks Saturday night, even though we’ll be falling back temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 40s both Saturday and Sunday, with an occasionally brisk breeze adding an extra chill. Our average high for mid-March is in the upper 40s, so it will be just a touch below average. But everything is relative in weather, and relative to the warmth we enjoyed most of the week, the weekend will have a chilly feel. On the plus side, it looks mostly sunny throughout.
