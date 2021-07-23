The end of the work week has certainly shaped up quite nicely thanks to a dip in the jet stream across the region along with Canadian high pressure settling overhead. Friday was another very comfortable day for July standards with mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the lower 80s and dew points remaining refreshingly low well down into the 50s. Canadian high pressure will maintain most of its comfortable influence on our region for Saturday, so it will be a great start to the weekend weather-wise. Don’t get too comfortable with the comfortable weather however because it’s still mid-summer, and the comfort can only last so long. Sure enough, the heat and humidity gradually claw their way back for the latter half of the weekend and into next week. And with the increased stickiness will come an increased chance for a few scattered thunderstorms, mainly later Saturday night and Sunday, and again during the middle of next week. While no washouts are expected, that shower or storm chance is a price we pay for the return of the summer muggies. Temperatures will slowly rise through the 80s, perhaps touching 90 degrees in spots by the middle of next week. However, the core of the heat may again stay to our west, and no significant heat waves are currently in the cards.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
The last couple nights have been very refreshing and comfortable for sleeping, and tonight will continue that theme. Thanks to the dry air and low dew points well back into the 50s, plenty of breaks in the clouds along with light winds will once again ensure our overnight lows tonight dip back into at least the upper 50s. It will be yet another great night to keep the A/C off and the windows open as we’ll be treated to another mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. Very early on this evening, a stray shower may sneak into Pike County or Sussex County, but if that does even happen, it would be very light and brief, with any activity falling apart for good by sunset.
SATURDAY
This gets the nod as the better weekend day as the aforementioned Canadian high pressure system hangs on, with mostly sunny skies and still tolerable humidity levels for a while. Afternoon highs may inch up a few more degrees into the mid 80s. Late in the afternoon into the evening, look for the clouds to increase, as well as the humidity, as our Canadian high pressure system moves offshore and a warm front starts to approach from the west. As this warm front slides through overnight Saturday, a stray shower or thunderstorm is not entirely out of the question, although at this time there does not appear to be any severe threat with this particular chance for storms. With the increasing clouds and uptick in humidity Saturday night, low temperatures won’t be as cool as previous nights, only dropping into the upper 60s.
SUNDAY
The warm front that moves through overnight Saturday will move to our east and offshore for Sunday. Any showers or storms that occur overnight Saturday with the warm frontal passage should be done with by sunrise Sunday. The region will now be in a warm and humid sector with a southwesterly flow raising dew points back to near 70 degrees. We’ll be tracking a cold front approaching from our north and west as Sunday progresses. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 80s Sunday and it will be a warm and sticky one with partial sunshine. As our cold front moves closer and clashes with the warm and sticky air mass, it will likely spark scattered showers and thunderstorms later Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening. A few of these storms will have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts and large hail, in addition to heavy downpours. A shower or thunderstorm may remain into at least the early overnight hours.
FIRST HALF OF NEXT WEEK
Some of that western wildfires smoke may return for early next week as upper level winds again shift from that direction. The aforementioned cold front that we’ll track dropping in from our northwest on Sunday will move to the south and east of most of the region by Monday. It appears the front may not be able to clear southern New Jersey or Delaware, so these particular locations may continue to see a shower or thunderstorm as well as a sticky feel to the air for Monday. Meanwhile, for much of the rest of the region, Monday looks dry and a bit less sticky, although still very warm, with a mix of sun and clouds and afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. High pressure looks to build in for Tuesday leading to a mainly dry day, although a weak cold front tracking by to our north may be able to spark a late-day stray thunderstorm, mainly north of the Lehigh Valley. The warming trend looks to continue, and even though like Monday the dew points and humidity may not be too terribly high, high temperatures are still expected to get to at or just above 90 degrees. Wednesday looks to be another hot one, and this time a little more humid, with highs either side of 90 degrees. At the same time, a stronger cold front is expected to track through Wednesday bringing an increasing chance for showers and thunderstorms. Behind this front, we might see some late week relief in the form of somewhat cooler and less humid air.
TRACK THE WEATHER: