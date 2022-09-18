To close out the final weekend of summer, expect seasonably warm temperatures Sunday amid mostly sunny skies. Expect middle and lower 80s today and even into the new week ahead of the next front. If you're holding on to the final summery days, 80s will continue through at least the midweek before a second front moves through heading into Thursday. So, we'll have two chances a few showers or a thunderstorm: the first later Monday as a weak cold front slides through, followed by some showers or a thunderstorm for at least the start of Thursday ahead of a stronger front that will bring down a bona fide shot of cooler air for next Friday and Saturday, which are fittingly the first few days of fall.
SUNDAY
We'll wrap up the last weekend of summer with another sunny and dry day, with mostly sunny skies and even warmer temperatures. Broad high pressure will keep a tight grip on the region as its center moves off the coast bringing us more of a southwesterly wind flow. That flow will aid in increasing our temperatures, and even bring dew points and humidity up a little, although certainly nothing too terribly uncomfortable. Highs should climb into the mid 80s, warmer than our average mid-September high in the upper 70s. The smoky haze should move offshore and become less of a factor for the second half of the weekend.
MONDAY
Overall, the warmer and drier than average pattern should be the rule through the first half of next week. There will be a front initially over Upstate New York and New England that will be the focal point for some showers and thunderstorms. By Monday afternoon, that frontal boundary will be pushing further south and will prepare to cross the region by the evening. A warm and slightly more humid southwesterly wind flow ahead of the front will aid in once again pushing our highs up into the middle 80s leading to some instability in the atmosphere. As the front approaches, we expect at least a couple showers and maybe even a thunderstorm to pop up during Monday afternoon and at least early Monday evening, although it should very much be hit-or-miss in nature. Your best odds to see any showers or a storm will be near and north of Interstate 78, and especially across the Poconos, Schuylkill County, and northern New Jersey. Chances to see anything drop off drastically once you work south of Interstate 78. While an isolated storm with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain can’t entirely be ruled out, no organized strong to severe storms are expected Monday.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Behind Monday’s cold front, high pressure from the Great Lakes will return meaning the last few full days of summer will be keepers. We expect partly to mostly sunny skies and continued warmth for Tuesday and Wednesday, but not as warm as the previous few days. Highs will ease back from the mid 80s into the low 80s, but that's still a little warmer than average for mid-September. Lows Tuesday night should be refreshingly cool again in the upper 50s, but look for those numbers to go back to milder levels in the mid 60s again come Wednesday night.
THURSDAY
Fall begins at 9:03pm Thursday evening, and we'll see a strong cold front slide through the area to open the fall season on Thursday. Initially it looked like this front would come through late in the day, and out ahead of it, we would see quite a warm-up with a big uptick in humidity as well, before showers and thunderstorms crossed the area late. Latest forecast guidance however suggests the cold front moves through quicker, perhaps tracking across the region as early as Thursday morning or midday. Because of this, we have moved up our chance for a shower or thunderstorm to Thursday morning or midday, with a drier and perhaps sunnier period expected during the afternoon as we get behind the front. This is still several days out and the timing of the front may continue to change, however this is how things stand as of now. So, with the quicker arrival of the front and showers or a thunderstorm, we now expect high temperatures Thursday to be slightly cooler falling back into the upper 70s with a stiff breeze kicking up during the afternoon once the front moves through.
FRIDAY
Canadian high pressure will start to build in after the passage of the aforementioned front bringing some much cooler air! For the first full day of fall it will certainly feel like it waking up to temperatures near 50 and growing to the 60s in the afternoon . A brisk breeze may add a little extra chill to the air there too. Friday night football weather will be fitting for the games, feeling crisp and cool. Temperatures will take a dip into the 40s amid cool breezes, almost feeling like mid-October!
