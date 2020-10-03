Many would probably agree that Saturday was a classic fall day that featured plenty of sunshine with a chilly start in the morning followed by a somewhat cool and crisp afternoon. Morning lows dropped into the low and mid 40s for most with some upper 30s across the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey. Afternoon highs reached the low and mid 60s for most with 50s across the Poconos. A broad area of high pressure overhead is responsible for the nice, but cool, weather, and this high will remain in control for the remainder of the weekend as it pushes offshore keeping similar conditions around. Next up in terms of rain chances will be Sunday night into Monday, as another disturbance swings through and brings a few showers. While a low pressure system will develop off the East Coast, it will likely remain too far offshore and develop too late to have any significant impact on our weather. Yet another fast-moving disturbance in a fast-moving overall pattern brings yet another chance of some rain showers around the middle of the week, most likely by Wednesday afternoon. Highs will remain seasonably cool in the 60s both Sunday and Monday, then a southwesterly wind flow Tuesday and Wednesday will raise highs up to or just past 70 degrees. We’ll get behind a cold front late Wednesday and see highs drop back to cool levels for Thursday and Friday in the low and mid 60s.
TONIGHT
With high pressure remaining overhead tonight, we can expect winds to go calm and skies to be mainly clear. This in combination with the very dry air in place should be a great setup for lows to drop back to some pretty chilly levels overnight. Look for the numbers to drop to around 40 degrees in most spots, however the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey will likely be even colder in the 30s. Some frost may even be possible in these colder northern areas.
SUNDAY
High pressure will slowly move offshore for Sunday keeping our daytime weather dry. At the same time, an area of low pressure will be advancing eastward from the Midwest into the Great Lakes. This feature should throw some increasing high clouds our way after the morning starts out mostly sunny. Afternoon highs should get very close to seasonable levels in the mid to upper 60s. Any rain showers associated with this system to our west should hold off until after sunset Sunday. In fact, it likely won’t be until after midnight that we stand any real chance to see a shower, although even then the odds shouldn’t be too great as the activity looks very spotty. Lows Sunday night should be more seasonable in the upper 40s thanks to mostly cloudy skies.
MONDAY
Expect a mostly cloudy and cool start to the work week on Monday, with a few showers possible, mainly before the early afternoon, thanks to that aforementioned disturbance to our west quickly tracking through. Clouds and a few raindrops will keep highs a few degrees below normal mostly in the mid 60s, but we do think later in the afternoon Monday, skies will gradually turn sunnier as the aforementioned storm system races well away out to sea.
TUESDAY
High pressure returns for Tuesday leading to mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Thanks to a light southwesterly wind flow returning, afternoon highs sneak back up to around 70 degrees.
WEDNESDAY
High pressure moves off the coast for Wednesday while a cold front drops in from the north and west later in the afternoon. A southwesterly breeze out ahead of this front will kick up during the afternoon, but also drive in some pretty mild air, as afternoon highs reach the low 70s. Expect plenty of sunshine to start Wednesday followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon as the aforementioned front approaches. Later in the afternoon into the evening we can expect a few showers to be possible as the cold front passes through, especially from the Lehigh Valley northward.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Behind the cold front that moves through later Wednesday, much cooler air settles in to round out the week. Thursday should be a mostly dry day with a mix of sun and clouds, but an instability shower can’t entirely be ruled out in northern areas thanks to some cold air aloft. Highs should only reach the low to mid 60s. Thursday will also feature some gusty northwesterly winds courtesy of a tight pressure gradient between high pressure building in from our west, and the departing cold front from Wednesday offshore. On Friday, the winds will ease up as high pressure builds overhead, but it will remain cool with highs only in the lower 60s even though there will be plenty of sun.