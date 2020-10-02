A weak disturbance brought some light rain showers through the area late Thursday night and early Friday morning, but it was far from the soaking rain that brought 1 to 3 inches of rain our way Tuesday night. Despite the damp start, skies cleared as promised by midday, allowing for a partly sunny, cool, and brisk Friday afternoon to wrap up the work and school week. As high pressure builds in for the weekend, the winds will diminish and skies should remain mostly clear, allowing for plenty of crisp sunshine both weekend days. Next up in terms of rain chances will be Sunday night into Monday, as another disturbance swings through and brings a little mostly light rain. While a low pressure will develop off the East Coast, it will likely remain too far offshore and develop too late to have any significant impact on our weather. Yet another fast-moving disturbance in a fast-moving overall pattern brings yet another chance of some rain showers around the middle of the week, most likely by Wednesday afternoon. All the while, temperatures will remain mostly in the 60s each day, with Tuesday and Wednesday the chances to sneak up past 70 degrees.
TONIGHT
High pressure gradually builds in tonight, leading to mostly clear skies with light winds. A cool early October night will result, with lows in the low 40s, with some upper 30s in the Poconos.
THIS WEEKEND
The first weekend of October should feature some quintessential fall weather, with plenty of sunshine Saturday and most of Sunday, before some clouds increase later in the day on Sunday ahead of our next system. Afternoon highs will mostly be in the mid to upper 60s, around or just a bit below seasonable levels for early October. Overnight lows Saturday night will be within a few degrees either side of 40 degrees, with some patchy frost possible in the normally cooler higher elevations. Sunday night would be our next opportunity for some light rain showers.
MONDAY
Expect a mostly cloudy and cool start to the work week on Monday, with some light rain mainly the first half of the day. Clouds and raindrops will keep temperatures mostly in the mid 60s. Once our disturbance-du-jour pivots on through, skies should clear out for Monday night into Tuesday.
TUESDAY
High pressure returns for Tuesday leading to mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Thanks to a light southwesterly wind flow returning, afternoon highs sneak back up to around 70 degrees.