Not a bad start to the weekend! Expect a mainly a dry and slightly comfier day today with highs in the lower 80s and tolerable humidity levels. By Sunday and through the first half of next week temperatures, dew points and rain chances will gradually go up so enjoy it now, friends. It won't be excessively hot, just seasonably so for mid-July, with highs in the mid to upper 80s and scattered thunderstorms possible most days, but with no washouts expected. More or less, it's some typical dog days of summer heat and humidity with a thunderstorm here or there for good measure.
SATURDAY
Saturday gets the nod as the better weekend day, with a mainly dry day expected under partly sunny skies. We'll also get a modest reprieve from the heat and humidity with a slight reduction in both. Highs will be in the low 80s with tolerable humidity levels, if only for a day. Therefore, Saturday is the better, drier, and comfier of the two weekend days. There is just the slightest chance of a spotty shower, mostly over the higher elevations.
SUNDAY
The second half of the weekend will see our humidity start to rise again, with a better chance of a few showers and scattered thunderstorms, especially late in the day and overnight. No washout is expected however and we'll still see some sunshine mixed with the clouds. Temperatures will be kept in check again despite the rising mugginess, with highs in the low 80s for a second straight day.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
Here, we have a cut and paste forecast of partly sunny skies with daily scattered thunderstorm chances, especially each afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be on the rise compared to the weekend, with highs back in the middle 80s and muggy overnight lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
LATE WEEK
Thunderstorm chances will become more limited for the second half of the week. Still, a classic summery pattern with temperatures growing a touch to the upper 80s amid nighttime temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. While a few spots may flirt with 90 degrees on occasion, no heat waves or similar stretches of excessive heat are in sight.
TRACK THE WEATHER: