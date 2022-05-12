All good things must come to an end. And after another mild, dry, and pleasant May day (unless you were down the shore), that end will come on Friday and over the weekend. We're not talking a two-day soaker like we had last Friday and Saturday, but that same storm responsible for last week's windswept soaker is still spinning off the Mid-Atlantic coast and will bring more clouds and a touch of drizzle or a spotty shower or two on Friday. Then over the weekend, that pesky offshore low could send a few scattered showers lifting through the area, but the day likely ends up more dry than wet overall. Sunday and Monday may also see some scattered showers, and even a scattered thunderstorm or two as the warmth and even the humidity increase just a bit, but there will be some sunshine in between any raindrops both days. Drier weather returns towards the middle of next week.
TONIGHT
Skies will trend mostly cloudy overnight as clouds and moisture increase from the south and east off the ocean. While most of the night is dry, some spotty drizzle is possible after midnight, especially south and east of the Lehigh Valley. It will be a fairly mild night, with lows in the mid 50s thanks to the thickening cloud cover.
FRIDAY
After a string of nice days since Mother's Day afternoon, four-and-a-half in case you're counting, we'll wrap up the week with a cloudier and somewhat cooler day with highs back closer to 70 degrees, with a more moist east to southeast breeze off the ocean bringing in some patchy drizzle or a spotty shower or two, but no steady rain is expected.
SATURDAY
Well, the weekend looks far from perfect, with the chance of some scattered showers Saturday and a scattered shower or thunderstorm on Sunday. Unsettled yes, but not a washout either day, unlike the Saturday soaker we started last weekend with. Mostly cloudy skies are expected on Saturday with a few showers from time to time, but likely more dry than wet overall. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s, seasonably mild for this time of year despite the extra clouds and rain chances.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
A little warmer and even a little more humid weather will be ours for a few days, ahead of our next cold front on Monday. While a little sun is likely both days and that sun will warm us up nicely into the mid to upper 70s, there could also be a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Scattered is the key word so don't cancel any outdoor events, but have a rain delay plan in case the raindrops coincide with your event.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
Behind our Monday cold front, expect it to be a little breezy Tuesday and Wednesday but not much cooler, so highs will stay seasonable in the low 70s through the middle of next week. Weather-wise, we're also looking drier with a mix of sun and clouds expected each day.
TRACK THE WEATHER: