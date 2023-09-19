The closing act of summer is a bright, dry, and pleasant one for the rest of the week, right through the start of fall early Saturday morning. The nights are mostly clear and comfy with lows in the 40s and 50s, while the days are partly to mostly sunny and comfortably mild and mostly in the 70s. That was our weather reality today, and it should be for the next three days as well through week's end. Now the weekend itself is another story, as fall begins with some forecast uncertainty and a slow moving low pressure (or a series of them) along the East Coast. Now it's still unclear just how much moisture will be involved with our weekend low, and how close to our coast it will track. So just how cloudy, cool, and wet the weekend will be is still to be determined, as anything from a mostly cloudy and cool but mainly dry weekend to a cloudy, cool, and rather damp and dreary weekend is on the table. That unsettled yet uncertain pattern may linger into next week as well, with cool and clear skies to our north under high pressure, and cloudy and wet weather closer to the coast to our south and east thanks to low pressure. Which becomes our main forecast player? Time will tell, so stay tuned.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Skies become clear early this evening and remain that way all night. So expect a 3-C night with clear skies, cool temps, and a crisp feel with lows around 45-50 degrees. Fall may not officially begin until Saturday, but it will certainly feel like it the next few nights.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
The last three days of summer look nothing short of sun-sational, with high pressure providing plenty of sunshine, with mostly sunny skies Wednesday and Thursday and partly sunny skies on Friday with some increasing high clouds from the south. Temperatures will remain seasonably mild, perhaps a little below average for mid-September, with highs mostly in the low to mid 70s each afternoon. Look for more clear and crisp 45-50 degree nights going forward as well. The earliest next chance of rain doesn't arrive until the weekend.
THIS WEEKEND
The one certain thing this weekend is the arrival of fall, officially beginning with the autumnal equinox at 2:50am early Saturday morning, or late Friday night if you prefer. The forecast for the first weekend of fall remains highly uncertain however. There will be a high pressure to our north with cool and dry weather, and a low pressure off the East Coast with cloudy and wet weather. Just which one wins the right to control our weekend weather remains to be seen, as our computer guidance continues to flip flop run to run from dry to wet to dry to wet. It does look to be a cool and probably a mostly cloudy weekend, with highs in the 60s to around 70 degrees. There will likely be some rain closer to the NJ/DE/MD shore, but how far north and west that rain gets later Saturday into early Sunday remains to be seen. So don't cancel outdoor plans, as the forecast could be a mostly cloudy and cool but dry one, but could also be anything from a little to a lot wet. Here's hoping for more clarity as it draws closer.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The pattern doesn't change much early or even for the middle of next week. Expect a large high pressure to our north, which will try to press down and offer some cool and dry weather early in the week. But more low pressure will reload off the Carolina and Georgia coasts early in the week with more clouds and rain. If that stays put to our south, we'll have some drier weather next week with highs in the low 70s. If more low pressure drifts up the coast, the forecast could trend cooler and wetter. Again, uncertainty is a theme for the start of fall this year after a certain nice end to summer this week.
