The weekend kicked off on a seasonably warm, dry, and comfortable note on Saturday, with milky sunshine, lower humidity, and highs mostly in the low 80s. And if you liked the first half of the weekend, you should like the encore for the second half on Sunday. Expect another partly sunny and comfortably warm day with highs inching up a few degrees into the mid 80s, although some clouds may increase from the west late in the day. A few rounds of showers and storms are possible from Sunday evening to Tuesday, with noticeably higher humidity fueling the higher rain chances. Heavy downpours are possible in any storm, and some of Monday's storms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and hail. Another shot of drier and comfier weather arrives for the middle of next week, followed by more humidity and thunderstorm chances come Thursday night and Friday to wrap up the week. If all goes according to plan, next weekend is looking nice, at least from this far out. All the while, it's warm but not hot, with highs mostly around 80-85 degrees every day, whether it's dry or wet or comfy or humid.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Some of the high and mid-level clouds we saw throughout the day will linger overnight, but may thin out a bit. So let's word it as becoming partly cloudy, with lows mostly around 60-65 degrees, fairly comfortable by mid-summer standards.
SUNDAY
Sunday will start out with partly to mostly sunny skies, then some clouds increase late in the day. While most of the day is warm, dry, and continued comfortable, there is the chance of a few showers or a thunderstorm sneaking in from central PA, towards evening or the first part of Sunday night. Areas west of the Lehigh Valley would be favored for an early evening shower or thunderstorm, then the entire area gets in the game for a few showers or storms overnight. Humidity will remain tolerable on Sunday with highs back up in the mid 80s, just like Saturday, with the daytime hours looking nice. A stickier and stormier stretch arrives Sunday night, and lasts through Tuesday.
MONDAY
We'll kick off the week with a mostly cloudy and quite humid Monday, with a few rounds of showers and storms likely, especially the second half of the day. While not a washout, there is two-fold threat on Monday, first for some localized flooding due to the high humidity and some heavier downpours, and second from a few strong to severe storms with gusty winds and hail. Highs will be around 80 degrees on Monday, with clouds and storms limiting how warm we get. A few thunderstorms may continue into the overnight.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
The higher humidity and a few showers and storms likely linger into Tuesday, but it doesn't look as active as Monday may turn out. Then the humidity drops by Tuesday night and Wednesday as a quick shot of mid-week comfort arrives, especially for Wednesday. That's the pick day of the upcoming work week, with mostly sunny skies and seasonably and comfortably warm highs in the mid 80s. Most of Thursday looks nice as well, but the humidity will begin to rise again as the day progresses.
END OF NEXT WEEK
We'll likely wrap up the week with higher humidity, more clouds, and another opportunity for some scattered showers and storms, starting Thursday night and continuing into Friday and perhaps Friday evening. Highs will be in the low 80s for Friday with less sunshine, but with any luck, a front clears us out in time for next weekend, which at the time is looking fairly nice.
