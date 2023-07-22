Enjoy one of the nicer weekends we've had all summer today and tomorrow, with mostly sunny skies, comfortably warm highs in the low to mid 80s, and noticeably lower humidity levels as an added bonus. As it is mid-summer, we can only keep the humidity away for so long, and it will sure enough return for most of next week, starting Monday. A few primarily afternoon or evening thunderstorms will return along with the higher humidity Monday and Tuesday, although the rest of the week may remain storm-free. We'll see the heat slowly build as the week progresses too, with mid 80s to start the week and highs around or even a bit above the 90° mark by week's end. Thunderstorm chances may return by next weekend.
DETAILED FORECAST
SATURDAY
Get ready for a sun-sational summer weekend, words we haven't been able to utter so far this sticky and stormy summer. We'll kick it off with a mostly sunny, dry, and comfy Saturday with highs around 80-85 degrees with refreshingly low humidity levels. And lows may even dip into the upper 50s Saturday night, making for better sleeping weather and finally some great backyard fire pit weather as well!
SUNDAY
We haven't had many nice weekends this summer, so this upcoming weekend may easily qualify as one of the nicest! Look for partly to mostly sunny skies through Sunday, with continued lower humidity and seasonably and comfortably warm highs in the mid 80s once again. Wind will be light and it will be dry and pleasant and great for any outdoor events the entire weekend, including the big NASCAR race in the Poconos on Sunday afternoon. We certainly deserve it!
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
We can only keep the humidity away for so long in the middle of the summer, and sure enough, it will return next week, as will the chance of a few t-storms. However, it doesn't look as stormy as the last few weeks have been. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine Monday and Tuesday with higher humidity, though highs will remain seasonably warm and not that hot and mostly in the mid 80s. Thunderstorm chances will likely be at their highest each afternoon and evening, although activity will likely only be scattered and much of the day will remain dry in any one spot.
LATER NEXT WEEK
We'll likely have the 3-h's of summer the second half of next week, the haze, the (increasing) heat, and the high humidity. Despite those things, we look to remain mainly dry and keep most if not all of the thunderstorms away for a change. Highs will climb through the upper 80s mid-week and then likely flirt with and then even exceed the 90-degree mark by week's end. A few thunderstorms are possible Friday night into next weekend, but Wednesday to Friday look mostly or even entirely dry at this point.
