Our weekend got off to a somewhat cloudy start as a weak upper level disturbance tracking through Saturday combined with a cold front dropping in from the northwest brought more clouds than sunshine. We even saw some brief sprinkles or flurries throughout Saturday as high temperatures reached the mid 40s, although it felt more like it was in the mid to upper 30s with a westerly breeze occasionally gusting around 20 miles-per-hour. It's still a little warmer than average for early January, and it will stay that way the next seven days, with highs mostly between 40-45 degrees, and nighttime lows a little colder and generally around 25-30°. Cooler…yes. But certainly not cold for this time of year, with no big cold and no big winter storms in sight. It's the winter of the snow lover's discontent, and it continues indefinitely, although there is a small opportunity for a little light snow Sunday night for some that may coat the ground. Otherwise, the next six days are partly sunny, cool, and dry, with the next big storm to watch about a week away for next Friday and Saturday. While that initially looked like it may be a bigger opportunity for winter weather, it has trended rainier of late. Let's see how things look after the weekend before making a definitive call, but snow (and cold) prospects remain pretty slim through mid-month.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Pesky clouds from the daytime Saturday will initially hang around early this evening as a weak upper level disturbance continues moving off to our east and a cold front from the northwest moves through. We might even still see a brief flurry or sprinkle early on this evening with the passage of that cold front. But once the boundary moves through, high pressure from the west will slowly build in overnight gradually lightening our winds and turning skies mostly clear. Overnight low temperatures should drop to around seasonable levels in the mid 20s.
SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT
Sunday should get off to a rather sunny start before high clouds increase during the afternoon ahead of a weak area of low pressure that will slide by to our south overnight. There will be just enough moisture for some light showers late Sunday into early Monday morning, centered on Sunday overnight. And there will be just enough cold air around for those showers to fall in the form of light snow in several spots. In fact those north and west of Interstate 95 may see mostly snow, while those south and east of Interstate 95 will likely have either a rain/snow mix or just plain rain. A coating to an inch of snow is possible over parts of eastern PA and New Jersey and it’s possible some very isolated spots could see between one and two inches of snow. While some slippery travel can’t entirely be discounted overnight Sunday into early Monday morning, given marginal temperatures running close to 32 degrees and the light nature of any snow that falls, most accumulations will probably occur on grassy/non-paved surfaces. Highs on Sunday afternoon should be in the lower 40s, with lows Sunday night just cold enough for snow and close to the 30 degree mark.
MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
It's a pretty quiet week of weather ahead for next week, with cool but not cold temperatures and a mainly dry and pleasant pattern for early January. Look for partly sunny skies Monday through Wednesday, minus a lingering rain or snow shower early Monday morning as our Sunday night disturbance departs. Highs each day will be around 40-45 degrees, still about 5 degrees warmer than average for this time of year. Overnight lows will mostly be around 25-30 degrees, certainly not that cold for early winter.
LATER NEXT WEEK
Our next storm looks to approach by Friday and Saturday, and as has been the case several times this winter, it initially looked like an opportunity for skiers and snow lovers to finally get some snow, at least 8 or 9 days out. But as it trends closer, just like the last few, it's a case of warmer and wetter déjà vu, as the storm takes a milder and therefore a rainier track for our area. While that's not set in stone, that's certainly been the trend over the last 24 to 48 hours, with rain and perhaps some wet snow in the forecast for Friday and Saturday. If you're a fan of the white stuff, it certainly hasn't been your winter yet, and that may not change any time soon.
