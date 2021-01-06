The first two days of the week were dominated by plenty of stubborn clouds, as sunshine has been a limited commodity in our skies since the new year began. That started to change today, as clouds finally broke somewhat for a return to some blue skies and a little sunshine. Granted, skies today were still what one would probably call mostly cloudy, but the sunnier trend will only continue for the next several days. Highs today like the last couple were in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees, but it felt a bit chillier today thanks to northwesterly winds gusting between 20 and 30 miles-per-hour. More in the way of sunshine is now expected through the weekend, with either partly or mostly sunny skies each day through Sunday. All the while, temperatures will remain seasonably chilly but not too cold for early January, with highs mostly in the upper 30s and low 40s, with overnight lows dropping closer to seasonable levels in the 20s with clearer nighttime skies. Breezes will still remain brisk at times on Thursday adding a little extra chill to the air, before lighter winds settle in for the end of the week and the weekend. We’ll watch one storm slide by out to sea to our south on Friday, providing us nothing more than some high cloudiness mixing in with the sunshine. Another southern storm may come closer the first half of next week and provide the chance of snow around Monday night or Tuesday, but that too also has a chance of sliding out to sea. It’s close, so it’s worth watching as our next chance of unsettled weather in an otherwise quiet pattern.
Those stubborn clouds are still going to be around for tonight, although we should finally start to see more in the way of clearing late overnight, certainly from the Lehigh Valley and points south. Breezes will remain gusty at times up to 20 miles-per-hour or so, and with lows expected to drop into the upper 20s by sunrise Thursday, those wind chill values will actually dip into the teens. Thursday should be our first mostly sunny day of the year and highs will inch up a few degrees into the low 40s, but an occasionally brisk wind will remain making it feel like it’s still in the 30s.
Low pressure will slide off the North Carolina coast and instead of coming up the coast, it should stay out to sea well to our southeast. While there will likely be some extra high clouds with this feature in our southern skies, no other impacts are expected, so expect the dry weather to continue Friday through Sunday. Highs will ease back into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees for each afternoon, not far from our average early January high in the mid 30s. With clearer skies at night, expect colder overnight lows than we saw earlier in the week, as lows dip into the low 20s.
Another storm will emerge off the North Carolina coast early in the week, and that one “could” come closer and take a more northerly track up the coast. Of course, it could also follow its predecessor and stay out to sea to our south and east and leave us alone entirely. But due to the uncertainty, there’s at least a chance of some snow or a wintry mix in the forecast late Monday into Tuesday next week. A more active pattern likely follows for the middle and end of the month.
