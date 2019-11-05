TODAY: Mild with times of clouds and sun; a spotty shower. High: 63
TONIGHT: Turning out mainly clear and chilly. Low: 38
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. High: 55 Low: 30
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
A cold front is on the move this Election Day.
Most of the time it will be dry with some extra clouds on the weather ballot, but in spots, those clouds may briefly shower. There is an exception. Those east of I-95, mainly in southern New Jersey and Delaware, get a steadier rain that may require the umbrella at times. Tuesday's bigger takeaway will be in the form of temperatures. Southerly winds will cast highs into the lower 60s Tuesday afternoon. It'll be the last "mild" day for a long time. By later this week, a dipping jet stream will unload December-like air on the Eastern United States.
While a lot of Tuesday will carry more clouds than say yesterday or tomorrow, sunshine will make a comeback before the day is said and done. Clouds will eventually disappear entirely a few hours after dark, leading to another great view of the half-moon through midnight.
Some cooler air behind Tuesday's fleeting front will shave a few degrees from Wednesday's high temperatures. They'll ease back into the middle 50s, though abundant sunshine will cushion the cool-down, making the day feel almost as good as it looks. An area of high pressure will keep our next rain, and possibly snow-maker, at bay all Wednesday long. It's not until Thursday that our attention turns west to an approaching cold front.
The first half of Thursday will be increasingly cloudy, but dry, until rain moves in during the afternoon. High temperatures will hit the middle 50s for the second straight day before the cold stuff builds in, cold stuff that may coincide with precipitation, making precipitation types Thursday night a little more interesting. Rain will probably mix with snow or change over to snow for a time, especially across the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey. It's here that snow may lead to a small, grassy accumulation. Fortunately, the wave of low pressure scooting along that aforementioned cold front will quickly reach the New England coastline by sunrise Friday, limiting its impacts.
While Mother Nature may be selective with the season's first snowflakes, she won't leave anyone out when it comes to the cold. Temperatures starting in the lower 30s Friday morning will only reach the lower 40s Friday afternoon. Gusty winds will make matters worse, bringing the term "wind chill" back to the table for the first time in a very long time. Those windswept 40s will feel more like freezing all Friday afternoon long. The air may be cold enough to fuel some lake effect snow flurries Friday, and the wind strong enough to blow those flurries into the Poconos. It'll look and feel a little like Christmas in December.
High pressure will come to the rescue Saturday leading to lighter winds and mostly sunny skies. It won't do much good for temperatures, though. Morning lows in the lower 20s and highs in the lower 40s will still require the boots, the scarves, and the heavier coat. It's a friendly, or not-so-friendly depending on the person, reminder that ready or not...here winter comes!