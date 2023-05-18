As promised, Thursday started off quite cold for mid-May, with records low set in the Lehigh Valley, Poconos, and Delaware Valley, complete with areas of late-in-the-season frost for some, and in the Poconos, temperatures in the mid to upper 20s and a freeze. That should be the end of frost or freeze concerns this spring, and our attention will then turn to the very dry May we are in the midst of. Some places haven't seen rain in two weeks, with just one opportunity for a few showers over the next seven to ten days, perhaps right through Memorial Day weekend. So while that means a nice stretch of weather is on the way through next week with seasonably warm sunshine by day and comfortably cool and mostly clear overnights, the lack of rain will become an increasing concern through the rest of the month. Saturday afternoon and evening is our once chance in the foreseeable future for some showers, and even then, it will be far from the soaking we need. Instead, it's one or two tenths of an inch of rain at most, and the day is likely more dry than wet overall. Highs will mostly be in the 70s through this stretch, with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s, and free of any more frost or freeze concerns.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Expect another mostly clear and cool night with light winds, but it won't be nearly as cold as the record lows many saw near freezing the night before. Instead, lows will be around 40-45 degrees, with some upper 30s in the Poconos. Frost or freeze concerns will not be an issue tonight, and we should be done with cold concerns until later next year come fall.
FRIDAY
While we won't quite have the abundant sunshine we've seen the past few days, our Friday skies should average out no worse than partly sunny. And even with more clouds mixing with the sunshine, the slow warming trend will continue as highs inch up to around or just past the 70-degree mark. Clouds will increase further overnight, but it remains dry, unless you're bound for the Delaware and New Jersey beaches, which could get scraped with some rain early Saturday.
SATURDAY
We're increasingly need of rain, as many of us have been mostly or even entirely dry for up to two straight weeks now. And unfortunately, there's not much rain in the forecast. In fact, Saturday may be our only opportunity for the next seven to ten days, and even then, it's likely just some scattered showers. Expect a mostly cloudy day to start the weekend with highs back up around 70 degrees. It's far from a washout, and the day even looks more dry than wet overall. Still, some mostly light rain showers are possible Saturday afternoon and evening, with a few hundredths to perhaps at most a few tenths of an inch of rain or so, hardly enough to put a dent in our extended dry spell. Rainfall amounts will be a little higher along the immediate coast, and also in far northern Pennsylvania as well.
SUNDAY
The sunshine returns on Sunday, as do warmer temperatures, with skies becoming partly sunny and highs inching up to the mid to upper 70s. So color this the better weekend day, and there's more days like it through most of next week.
MOST OF NEXT WEEK
Next week looks largely dry, partly to mostly sunny, and seasonable, with daytime highs mostly in the mid-70s, close to where we should be this time of year. There's no appreciable rain in sight Monday to Friday, so our dry spell will continue to worsen. Nighttime lows will mostly be in the low 50s, though Monday night may dip well down into the 40s with high pressure nearby. But no additional frost or freeze concerns are likely at this time. The dry weather may continue into the Memorial Day holiday weekend as well.
