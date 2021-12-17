Thursday got off to a cloudy start, however a decent amount of sunshine broke through the clouds by the afternoon, and that in combination with a southwest breeze helped to raise high temperatures to record levels. The Lehigh Valley set a new record high of 61 degrees beating the previous record high of 60 degrees set back in 1971. Reading set a new record high of 62 degrees beating the previous record high of 59 degrees set back in 1959. And Mount Pocono set a new record high of 60 degrees beating the previous record high of 56 degrees set back in 1906. A weak cold front will move through tonight possibly sparking a shower, mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley. High temperatures will remain mild well into the 50s for Friday with some sunshine, then our next real shot for precipitation mostly in the liquid form comes Friday night into Saturday as an area of low pressure moves in from our south and west. Behind that storm system, seasonably chillier air but drier times will settle in for Sunday into the start of next week.
FRIDAY
A frontal boundary will be well to our south today setting the stage for a decent amount of sunshine followed by increasing clouds this afternoon. Temperatures will be a little cooler in the wake of the cold front but should still stay well above normal with highs in the mid 50s.
FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY
The next real shot for precipitation, and likely just a plain old rain for most, looks to come Friday night into Saturday as an area of low pressure moves in from our south and west. This is not an ideal storm track for those looking for snow or wintry weather, and while we do expect a chillier and raw day Saturday, temperatures will still be warm enough in the lower 40s to lead to just plain old rain for most. The one exception might be parts of the Poconos near and north of Interstate 80 where temperatures may be just cold enough around 32 degrees late Friday night into Saturday morning to make for a bit of sleet and freezing rain during this period. A few hundredths of an inch to about a tenth of an inch of ice can’t entirely be ruled out across some of the highest ridgetops to the north, so just be mindful of perhaps a little slippery travel up this way if you’ll be headed there overnight Friday into Saturday morning. While Saturday doesn’t look to be an all-day washout, it certainly looks like periods of rain can be expected throughout much of the day. Rainfall totals look to average between a quarter of an inch to three-quarters of an inch with the highest amounts north. Rain is expected to taper off from west to east Saturday night, perhaps mixing with or changing to snow briefly before ending across the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey. Little or no accumulation should come of that however if it does occur.
SUNDAY
Drier and windy weather is expected Sunday after the passage of a cold front Saturday night. High pressure will gradually build in from our west leading to increasing amounts of sunshine as the day unfolds. Finally, after multiple days with high temperatures well above normal, the numbers will ease back becoming more seasonable Sunday with afternoon highs only around 40 degrees. A northwesterly wind may gust up to 30 miles-per-hour throughout the day adding an extra chill to the air. Wind chills will be as low as the lower 30s even during the afternoon.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
High pressure looks to settle overtop of the region for the very beginning of next week leading to a decent amount of sunshine and lighter winds compared to Sunday. With that high pressure system originating from Canada and a dip in the jet stream overhead, we can expect high temperatures to remain seasonably chilly Monday in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. On Tuesday the high pressure system shifts a little further south and east allowing our wind flow to become more southwesterly. This should aid in warming high temperatures a little back into the mid 40s.