With high temperatures struggling to get out of the 30s for many of us on Wednesday and wind chills mired in the 20s throughout the day thanks to a blustery northwest breeze, it’s safe to say that it was unseasonably cold for mid-November, when our average high should be closer to 50 degrees. In fact, it was the coldest day most of us have seen since Leap Day (February 29th) earlier this year, the last time highs didn’t get out of the 30s in Allentown and several surrounding locations. The good news is that we have nowhere to go but up, and a nice warming trend is on the way to wrap up the week and start the weekend. That’s because we take our brisk northwest winds that have ushered in this early season cold and shift them around from the southwest, a milder wind direction, starting today. That will send highs into the upper 50s to around 60 degrees, a more than 20 degree improvement compared to Wednesday, by Friday and Saturday. Our cold high pressure slides off the coast and becomes a milder one, all the while keeping us partly to mostly sunny and dry. Another wind shift on Sunday, this time from the east, will bring in more clouds and cooler temperatures off of the ocean to wrap up the weekend, but any showers should hold off until Sunday night and Monday ahead of our next cold front early next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY
The day gets off to a very cold start as we saw high pressure crest overhead last night bringing clear skies and light winds. This allowed our low temperatures to plummet all the way down into the low and mid 20s in many locations, and even some upper teens across portions of the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos. In several cases, these were the coldest lows experienced since late February, about 9 months ago. Our high pressure settles south along the Mid-Atlantic coast as the day progresses, allowing winds to shift from the southwest during the day and starting our warming trend, albeit slow at first. After the bitterly cold start this morning, expect afternoon highs to climb into the upper 40s under partly to mostly sunny skies, with some high clouds signaling the start of our warm up. While the upper 40s is still a touch cool for this time of year, it’s certainly an improvement from Wednesday.
TONIGHT
With a light southwesterly wind flow continuing tonight courtesy of our high pressure system centering itself to our south and east, overnight lows shouldn’t be anywhere near as cold as last night. We can still expect plenty of stars with mainly clear to partly cloudy skies, but this time, overnight lows only drop into the more seasonable low 30s.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Our warm up becomes much more noticeable to wrap up the work week and start the weekend, as southwest winds bring in upper 50s to near 60 degree warmth both Friday and Saturday afternoons, along with partly to mostly sunny skies. These are the pick days of the forecast in terms of sunshine and temperatures, so enjoy!
SUNDAY
A weak front, nothing more than a wind shift, drops through on Saturday, as high pressure over New England noses down to wrap up the weekend Sunday. It’s main impact is to shift our winds from the east, bring in more clouds, and cool highs back into the more seasonable lower 50s. But the weekend will end dry, before some showers or a bit of drizzle are possible late Sunday night ahead of our next weather maker.
MONDAY
A cold front will be moving in from our west on Monday bringing with it plenty of clouds along with some breezes, and a bit of shower activity. A period of steady rain for a few hours is not out of the question, but then we might actually see some clearing late in the afternoon as the cold front heads away to our east. Even with the clouds and rain Monday, thanks to a return of a southwesterly wind in advance of our cold front, high temperatures climb back to mild levels, compared to Sunday certainly, in the mid 50s.
