Mother nature certainly reminded us these last couple days that it is still indeed winter even though the season overall has been quite mild. While Saturday was not as harsh or brisk as Friday thanks to much lighter winds and ample sunshine, it was still very cold. In fact, Saturday morning featured the coldest temperatures of the winter season so far with low temperatures dropping into the lower teens to around 10 degrees in many locations, and well down into the single digits and even close to 0 degrees across the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey. Saturday's afternoon highs only managed the low 30s, which was warmer compared to Friday, but still between 5 and 10 degrees below normal for this time of the year. While this current shot of cold air seems pretty strong, it will quickly get replaced by mild temperatures the next several days which has been the case all winter long. The milder air will also come with some rain for Tuesday, but that will be followed by a dry and sunny stretch with seasonably colder temperatures for the second half of next week.
TONIGHT AND SUNDAY
High pressure overhead during the day Saturday will move off the coast the next 24 hours allowing our wind direction to change to the southwest. This in turn will help bring in milder air. A weak cold front tracking across the Great Lakes tonight will send increasing high clouds in our direction which will help lead to warmer overnight lows tonight compared to Friday night. We can expect lows to dip down into the low 20s, which is still seasonably cold, but a good 10 degrees or so warmer compared to Friday night's lows. The weak cold front moving across the Great Lakes tonight will continue inching a little closer on Sunday pushing some more mid and high clouds in our direction. There should still be some sunny breaks in those clouds however, and we anticipate a dry daytime with a more comfortable afternoon for outdoor plans as highs reach the mid to upper 40s.
SUNDAY NIGHT AND PRESIDENT'S DAY
The weak cold front mentioned moving across the Great Lakes during the day Sunday will cross the region overnight. While the system will be fairly moisture starved, a couple rain and snow showers can't entirely be ruled out. Little or no accumulation is expected, and for many of us, we'll likely just experience mostly cloudy skies Sunday night with overnight lows continuing to run a little warmer, only dropping into the upper 20s to around 30 degrees. The cold front that crosses the region overnight Sunday will move out to sea for Monday as high pressure builds back in to our north. The result will be a return to a fair amount of sunshine Monday, and while we'll see a northeasterly wind flow, the heart of the colder air with the high to our north will be directed towards New England. Monday's highs should end up being similar to Sunday's, possibly even a little warmer in the upper 40s due to a little more sunshine.
TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT
The next threat for precipitation will arrive on Tuesday as a storm system tracks from the Great Lakes region into southeastern Canada. Thanks to milder air in place and a storm track far to our north, precipitation is expected to fall as mostly rain. If precipitation arrives quickly enough, it could be just cold enough for a very brief period of snow and/or ice across the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey early Tuesday morning bringing a very minor accumulation. Even if some wintry weather does occur in these northern areas however, precipitation will quickly change over to rain as temperatures quickly rise on Tuesday. Rainfall totals with this system are not expected to be very high and generally on the order of 0.50" or less. Tuesday's high temperatures are expected to reach the upper 40s to around 50 degrees, but these numbers likely won't be realized until around or after sunset.
WEDNESDAY
Wednesday will be a transitional day as brisk and chillier air builds back in along northwest winds. There will be times with clouds and sunshine, and while many of us should stay dry, a windswept rain or snow shower can't entirely be ruled out, mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley. High temperatures will ease back to the lower 40s. An incoming shot of colder air is reinforced after dark as lows dip down into the lower 20s at night.
THURSDAY
Thursday will certainly feel like winter again, if only for a short while. Thanks to high pressure building in, Thursday will be one of those days that will look beautiful but will feel bitterly cold at the same time as temperatures take all afternoon to reach the lower 30s. If you're not a fan of the chill however, don't fret because our weather will warm up to spring-like temperatures again for the following weekend.