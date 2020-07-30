July 2020 is set to go down as one of the warmest months on record for many of us, with almost relentless heat and humidity for much of the month. Any breaks from either the 90 degree heat or the oppressive humidity have been brief. And sure enough, the tropical air is back today after a one day reprieve yesterday. The 90-degree highs continued their seemingly month-long encore, but Thursday should be the last day of our week-long heat wave, and perhaps the last 90-degree day for a while. But don't get too excited for refreshing weather just yet, as plenty of humidity will linger through next week and temperatures will only ease back into the mid to upper 80s most days, still a bit warmer than average for this time of year. Furthermore, it looks rather unsettled with almost daily chances for at least a few showers and thunderstorms, though no washouts are expected and most days may end up more dry than wet. It's an old front to our south that will be responsible for a few showers and storms through Friday, especially the farther south and east you travel. Then after a mostly dry Saturday, another front will spend the better part of next week taking up position and more or less stalling somewhere along the East Coast, leading to daily rain chances. Furthermore, we'll have to watch Tropical Storm Isaias, which could be off the East Coast next week and may or may not interact with our front.
TONIGHT
A cold front will lie to our south tonight while an area of low pressure slowly moves along the boundary. The result will be increasing clouds with an uptick in the chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially points south and east towards the Interstate 95 corridor. No severe weather is expected at this time, but a few downpours are not out of the question. Overnight lows should settle back into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees, and the air will also feel a lot more sticky.
FRIDAY
Friday's rain chances are also higher as you travel south and east, especially from the Delaware Valley towards the shore, as a front remains more or less stalled out across the Mid-Atlantic with a wave of low pressure continuing to slowly move along it. Rain chances for most are likely higher the first half of the day then diminish towards evening. Expect a rather cloudy start to the day followed by a little more sunshine breaking through the clouds during the afternoon as the low pressure system along the front to our south slides offshore. Temperatures will fall back to more seasonable levels, but humidity will be noticeable, as highs are quite a bit cooler and only in the low 80s. As a result of staying below 90 degrees, the week-long heat wave should come to an end.
SATURDAY
Saturday looks to be the better day right now with tolerable humidity levels, at least partly sunny skies, and mainly dry weather. A shower or thunderstorm could pop up late in the day, but most of the day remains dry with seasonably warm highs again in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will steadily increase overnight as that pesky cold front to our south lifts north as a warm front, bringing an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms and higher humidity later Saturday night.
SUNDAY
Low pressure will track to our west through the Eastern Great Lakes, lifting our warm front to our north on Sunday. As a result, expect a very warm and humid day as we'll be back in the sticky air mass, with highs in the upper 80s and clouds mixing with at least some sunshine. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible, but a washout is not expected.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
A cold front will slowly works its way through the area Monday into Tuesday then stall out along the East Coast. Where this front stalls, how much moisture it has to work with, and the potential wild card impacts of Isaias, a tropical system that will likely be off the East Coat next week, will dictate how dry or wet we end up each day. But expect clouds and sun mixed with lots of humidity and highs mostly in the mid 80s with a shower and thunderstorm chance each day. Right now, Tuesday looks to have the best chance of being the wettest of the bunch.