Thursday was a scorcher no doubt as ample hazy sunshine combined with high humidity and afternoon high temperatures soaring into the mid 90s. With the humidity factored in, many felt like they were around or just above 100 degrees during the afternoon. Interestingly enough, as of 3pm Thursday afternoon, our high temperatures so far have fallen a little short of the record highs. We still have a couple hours left however where things may heat up a little more, so we'll keep an eye on those numbers. A cold front slowly approaching from our north and west is starting to touch off a couple showers and thunderstorms and we’ll allow for a few of these early on this evening. Chances will increase the next couple days for scattered showers and thunderstorms as the aforementioned cold front moves closer and stalls out across the region. The more unsettled pattern combined with more cloud cover will help to knock temperatures down a little, however the humidity will remain quite high. The stalled front stays with us into the weekend keeping storm chances in the forecast, with Saturday featuring a better chance to see anything compared to Sunday. We’ll keep the high humidity around into next week with just an isolated storm chance on Monday followed by a greater chance for storms late Tuesday into Wednesday as another cold front approaches from the north and west clashing with the humid air. We are looking at a pretty classic summery pattern of heat, humidity, and t-storms for quite some time.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Initially this evening we’ll need to keep an eye to the sky for a few showers and thunderstorms as some spotty activity fired up out in central Pennsylvania earlier Thursday afternoon and is now advancing eastward. Many will likely stay dry this evening and tonight, however a few locations early on may see a gusty thunderstorm with torrential downpours. While severe concerns are very much at a minimum, given all the heat and humidity we’ve seen, the atmosphere is still very unstable and that may lead to some brief damaging wind gusts with any storm along with downpours that lead to flooding. Other than our early storm chance tonight, expect skies to be partly cloudy with a muggy feel to the air and overnight low temperatures only dropping to the low 70s.
FRIDAY
A cold front to our north and west will move into the region for Friday leading to cloudier skies, yet still a bit of hazy sunshine, as humidity values remain quite high. With the limited sunshine at least, it won’t be as hot as Thursday with highs dropping to around 90 degrees. Never-the-less, with the humidity factored in, it will still feel like it’s several degrees into the 90s, and a few spots south of the Lehigh Valley may still see the heat index approach 100 degrees during the afternoon. The clash of the cold front with the humid air will produce more widely scattered showers and thunderstorms, primarily Friday afternoon and early Friday evening. Similar to Thursday evening, severe concerns will be low, but a couple storm cells may produce strong winds and flooding downpours.
THE WEEKEND
The cold front that moves in on Friday will stall out across the region and linger into our weekend making for an unsettled start. While Saturday shouldn’t be a washout, we can expect clouds and limited sunshine along with a few hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms, primarily during the PM hours. At least with this unsettled pattern and increasing cloud cover, temperatures will continue to get knocked down as highs Saturday are expected to be seasonable in the upper 80s. It will still be quite humid regardless. Our stalled front is expected to wash out on Sunday meaning that day is likely a bit sunnier and drier, although we still can’t entirely rule out a stray afternoon/early evening shower or thunderstorm. With more sunshine expected Sunday, high temperatures look to rebound a little climbing back to around 90 degrees. Storm chances over the weekend, just like the end of the week, have very limited severe concerns, but could still produce an isolated cell with damaging wind gusts and flooding downpours.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY NEXT WEEK
The new work week likely starts off mainly dry on Monday as any leftover energy from the stalled front over the weekend completely fizzles out. Bermuda high pressure will flex its muscles again, and we’ll likely see another hazy, hot, and humid day Monday with a southwesterly wind flow as afternoon highs reach the low to mid 90s. With the humidity remaining high, the atmosphere also will remain unstable, and that means we can’t entirely rule out a stray PM shower or thunderstorm Monday. But there won’t be any organized storms systems for forcing moving in Monday, so most will likely not see any storms. On Tuesday however, another cold front is expected to drop in from our north and west, and this will likely lead to an uptick in scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the day as that high humidity is not going anywhere anytime soon. Out ahead of the cold front Tuesday, southwesterly wind flow will continue to pump in the heat keeping high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. It does appear by mid to late week, temperatures will drop off drastically through the 80s as we get behind the aforementioned cold front.
