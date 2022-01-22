It sure was a cold start to our weekend as Saturday featured morning lows well down into the single digits in many locations with sub-zero readings across the Poconos. Afternoon highs reached the mid to upper 20s...a good 10 degrees or so below normal for this time of the year. Fortunately, we saw very bright skies along with light winds. A storm passed safely out to sea to our south the last 24 hours, providing snow and ice from Virginia Beach to Myrtle Beach but missing us wide right. A quick clipper could bring a few snow showers late or overnight Sunday, not amounting to much at all, perhaps a coating in some backyards. The cold remains in place for most of next week as well, with yet another fresh surge of arctic air due to arrive Wednesday and Thursday. Outside of a few rain or snow showers Tuesday, it's a pretty quiet and mostly dry forecast next week. The next opportunity for a more sizable storm would be next weekend, at the earliest, if a coastal low can develop and track our way. Since it's still a week away, it's way too early to talk specifics but stay tuned!
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Some high clouds in advance of a front out across the Great Lakes and Midwest will gradually make their way across our region tonight. Don’t expect any precipitation however underneath those clouds tonight, just more cold temperatures, although not quite as cold as what last night featured. We expect mid teens to be the more common number this go around as opposed to single digits. Winds will be light too so at least the wind chill won’t be much different from the air temperature.
SUNDAY
A cold front across the Great Lakes and Midwest will continue working its way closer to the region for the day Sunday. The front will continue to send some more clouds in our direction, so expect limited amounts of sunshine and nowhere near as sunny of skies like what we saw on Saturday. Still, much of the day is expected to remain dry with the exception of perhaps a few flurries or a snow shower late in the day and at night, especially north and west of the Lehigh Valley, as the aforementioned cold front tracks through. Outside of an isolated dusting for a few spots, no real accumulation is expected. Sunday’s afternoon highs do look to get a little warmer compared to Saturday climbing back to around 30 degrees. Then a reinforcing shot of arctic air will build in Sunday night behind our cold front dropping lows back into the lower teens.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The cold continues most of next week, perhaps with the exception of Tuesday, our only legitimate opportunity to climb above freezing in multiple areas with upper 30s to near 40 degrees forecast for highs. Expect a cold but dry and mostly sunny Monday with highs in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees followed by a mostly cloudy and warmer Tuesday with a chance of some rain and snow showers as another cold front/clipper type system slides across the region. Once again, outside of an isolated dusting in a few spots, no real accumulation is expected. But another shot of arctic air will follow Tuesday's disturbance for the middle of next week.
LATER NEXT WEEK
Our next surge of arctic air is due to arrive on Wednesday and last into Thursday, with partly to mostly sunny skies and unseasonably cold highs. By now, you know the drill: low and mid 20s for highs and single digits for lows, with wind chills near zero at times either side of sunrise. The cold eases towards next weekend and there's the chance of a more sizable coastal low. But at this point, it's too soon to say if that storm will develop and if it does, where it will go. We have a week to watch that potential be realized or fizzle out.
