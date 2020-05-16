High pressure nosed into the area from Canada on Saturday leading to a day with filtered sunshine and above normal temperatures. As that high will retreat to the northeast on Sunday aided by a warm front lifting north through Pennsylvania. This will result in the clouds gradually increasing from southwest to northeast throughout the day. Despite the cloudier skies temperatures will still end up slightly above normal for mid-May. As low associated with Sunday's warm front tracks eastward to the Midwest its progress will be halted as another low (possibly strengthening into Arthur) from the tropics travels north near, but off the East Coast on Monday. The offshore low will move on, but the log jam it creates will lingering in the Middle Atlantic for most of the workweek. The clouds and periodic rain this creates will, in turn, result in another round of below-normal temperatures through at least midweek.
TONIGHT
High pressure will remain in control overnight, so things will be rather peaceful with patchy clouds. Temperatures will remain on the mild as they bottom out in the middle 50s.
SUNDAY
Sunday will be a dry day even though a warm front will be lifting north through Pennsylvania. However, it'll also end up being rather cloudy after some sunshine early in the day and seasonable as temperatures rise into the low 70s.
MONDAY
As the low associated with Sunday's warm front tracks eastward through the Great Lakes its progress will be stalled on Monday due to the northern progress of the low coming out of the tropics. As a big high pressure system eventually builds over New England, the low pressure system in the Midwest will have nowhere to go. This gridlock will result in mostly cloudy skies for us on Monday, but very little in the way of rain. A spotty shower is certainly possible, but most of the activity will stay to our north, south, and west. Temperatures will fall off a few degrees from Sunday, but they're still expected to climb to around 70°.
TUESDAY
As the tropical low sits off the Middle Atlantic Coast and the high over New England nudges southward, the low in the Midwest will start to track southeast as well. This will result in another mainly cloudy but fairly dry day for us as most of the rain stays to our south, west, and well off to our east. The easterly flow off the Atlantic Ocean will be pretty strong throughout the day, so the near 60° temperatures we see for daytime highs will be made even cooler thanks to those winds.
WEDNESDAY
It'll end up being more of the same on Wednesday as the generally troughiness is stagnant over the Middle Atlantic. Skies will remain rather cloudy with the occasional shower or two as temperatures once again struggle in the 60s. The winds will diminish slightly for Wednesday through, so the overall feel will be a little better than Tuesday.