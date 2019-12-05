TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with diminishing winds. Low: 27
FRIDAY: Plenty of clouds with a rain or snow shower around, mainly afternoon; turning breezy late. High: 47
FRIDAY NIGHT: Breezy at times with an early evening rain or snow shower in spots, then clearing. Low: 25
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
High pressure to our south was never able to nose into our on Thursday, but it did help to tighten up the pressure gradient leading to gusty winds out of the northwest. Wind gusts maxed out between 25 and 35 mph on Thursday making the low and middle 40s we saw for daytime highs feel more like low 30s and upper 20s. Making it feel colder wasn't the only thing those winds were responsible for. Skies remained rather cloudy with a sprinkle or flurry moving through from time to time all thanks to the wind.
As the pressure gradient loosens up this evening look for the winds to die down and the skies to briefly clear out. By later tonight the clouds will be building once again as a weak area of low pressure, warm front and cold front approach from the west. While any precipitation with this system should hold off until near or after sunrise, the increase in clouds should keep temperatures from falling further than the low 30s overnight.
As we progress through Friday, the aforementioned low pressure system will slide across New York state and southern New England. Mostly cloudy skies can be expected with a rain or snow shower will be possible. The snow showers will primarily come around sunrise across northern parts of the area as the warm front moves through. From there, we'll get a break for a few hours where very little if any is happening before the cold front brings a few rain showers to the area in the afternoon and into the early evening. Similar to Wednesday, precipitation totals are expected to be very minimal with only a few hundredths of an inch at best the likely outcome for most. Highs should be near normal as they reach the mid and upper 40s. An area of high pressure will start approaching from the west late in the day tightening the pressure gradient again between it and the departing low. This will result in the winds picking up again as the switch to the northwest. That will add an extra chill to the air for Friday night, which will stick around into Saturday.
High pressure will build back in for Saturday lightening up the winds and bringing back mostly sunny skies. However, it will be chilly as highs are only expected to reach the upper 30s. High pressure will stay in control for Sunday keeping a good amount of sunshine around throughout the day, but with the high moving offshore, our wind direction will turn southwesterly bringing in slightly warmer air. Highs should return closer to normal as they top out in the mid 40s.
We'll retain a southerly wind flow for the start of next week bringing a return to rather mild temperatures. We'll also be out ahead of an area of low pressure tracking from the Great Lakes into eastern Canada dragging a cold front towards the region from the west. The result will be periods of rain with highs in the mid 50s Monday and upper 50s Tuesday.
A blast of cold air is expected to build back in behind this storm system for the middle and latter portion of next week. Highs are expected to return to the 30s from Wednesday through Friday and winds will kick up through the period making for wind chill values in the teens and 20s.
Have a great night!