TODAY: Clouds and limited sun with a rain or snow shower around, mainly midday and afternoon; turning breezy late. High: 47
TONIGHT: Breezy early with an early evening rain or snow shower in spots, then clearing. Low: 27
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and colder. High: 38 Low: 19
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Thursday was certainly a blustery and chilly one as high temperatures reached the low and mid 40s, but wind chills dipped into the upper 20s to low 30s. A tight pressure gradient was created as the region fell between high pressure centered over Kentucky and Tennessee and deepening low pressure over Atlantic Canada. This tight pressure gradient was responsible for the gusty winds adding an extra chill to the air. Fortunately the winds really backed down last night as high pressure moved by to our south and low pressure over Atlantic Canada moved further away easing up the pressure gradient. Early on last night, skies briefly turned rather clear, but clouds eventually thickened and increased as a weak area of low pressure tracked eastward across the Great Lakes states. Thanks to the increasing clouds, lows last night once again only dropped to the low 30s which is a little above normal for this time of the year.
As we progress through Friday, the aforementioned low pressure system will slide across New York state and southern New England. Mostly cloudy skies can be expected with a rain or snow shower also possible. The snow showers will primarily come early in the morning across northern parts of the area as a warm front extending outward from the low pressure system moves through. From there, we'll get a break for a few hours where very little if any is happening before a trailing cold front from the low pressure system brings a few rain showers to the area in the afternoon through the early evening. Similar to Wednesday, precipitation totals are expected to be very minimal with only a few hundredths of an inch at best the likely outcome for most. Highs should be near normal as they reach the mid and upper 40s. An area of high pressure will start approaching from the west late in the day tightening the pressure gradient again between it and the departing low. This will result in the winds picking up again as they switch to the northwest. That will add an extra chill to the air for Friday night, which will stick around into Saturday. Overnight lows tonight should drop into the seasonable mid and upper 20s.
High pressure will build back in for Saturday lightening up the winds and bringing back mostly sunny skies. It will be chilly however as highs are only expected to reach the upper 30s. Thanks to high pressure directly overhead Saturday night, we can expect clear skies with light winds which will be a great promoter for lows to drop all the way down into the upper teens. High pressure will stay in control for Sunday keeping a good amount of sunshine around throughout the day. The high will move offshore, and this will result in our wind direction turning southwesterly bringing in slightly warmer air. Highs should return closer to normal as they top out in the mid 40s.
We'll retain a southerly wind flow for the start of next week bringing a return to rather mild temperatures. We'll also be out ahead of an area of low pressure tracking from the Great Lakes into eastern Canada dragging a cold front towards the region from the west. The result will be periods of rain with highs in the low to mid 50s on Monday and upper 50s on Tuesday.
A blast of cold air is expected to build back in behind the Monday and Tuesday storm system for the middle and latter portion of next week. Highs are expected to return to the 30s from Wednesday through Friday and winds will kick up through the period making for wind chill values in the teens and 20s. By-in-large things look dry through this period, but a few weak pieces of upper level energy swinging through combined with a northwest wind flow over the Great Lakes may occasionally bring a flurry or two. An area of low pressure will move up from our southwest Friday night into Saturday bringing with it some slightly warmer air, and hence, mostly rain. When this moisture initially works in however late Friday night, the air may be cold enough for a brief period of ice and snow.
Have a great and safe Friday and upcoming weekend!