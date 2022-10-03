The first weekend of October was certainly cool, windy and damp due in part from the remnants of Ian. In fact, the wet weather will continue to linger heading into tomorrow bringing periods of rain and a few showers at times. So, the stretch of cool, windy and wet weather will likely last through the day Tuesday until finally pulling away by the midweek. After that low pressure exits, high pressure will take control of our pattern and bring back sunshine and warmer temperatures briefly Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Depending out the speed of the low pressure departing we may still hang on to a few more clouds and a spotty shower early Wednesday before seeing improvements. Our next fall front will push through on Friday becoming more noticeable at night when temperatures take a tumble back to the lower 40s amid crisp northwest breezes. As an early preview of the weekend, we may be looking at temperatures falling into the upper 30s for the first time in a while. Although all other nights for the next several days should remain in the crisp 40s. Afternoon highs over the weekend will certainly be cooler dropping back to the 60s with cool breezes.
MONDAY NIGHT
Stubborn clouds will linger this evening along with a chance for a spotty shower in some places. Winds will remain elevated, too, operating around 15-25 mph adding an extra chill to the air. Tonight, temperatures will fall through the 50s and 40s.
TUESDAY
The battle between high pressure to the north and Ian’s remnant low off the coast to the south will continue for Tuesday. Latest indications are the low moves back to the north and a little closer to the Delmarva shoreline bringing a swath of rainfall a bit further north and west again. It will be yet another mostly cloudy and unseasonably cool day Tuesday with the occasional shower not out of the question, especially during the afternoon and evening, and especially the further south and east one travels from the Lehigh Valley. High temperatures Tuesday once more are only expected to reach the middle 50s.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
Ian's remnant low should finally move far enough out to sea for Wednesday allowing our skies to clear (mostly cloudy in the morning but turning out quite sunny by the afternoon), breezes to lighten, and temperatures to warm back up. High pressure should build overhead for Wednesday and Thursday leading to a return to more sunshine with highs climbing back to comfortable levels in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees on Wednesday, and even warmer in the mid 70s for Thursday. The warmup looks to be short lived however as a cold front tracks through on Friday dropping high temperatures back into the upper 60s, then really dropping highs into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees over the course of the weekend with a brisk breeze. The cold frontal passage looks to be a mainly dry one with just a very low chance for a stray shower Friday.
TRACK THE WEATHER: