A cold front is making its way through the area, bringing a few showers and downpours. After sunset, cold air will begin to spill in behind the front and it's going to feel like mid-November or even like winter if you are sensitive to the cold! Temperatures will be noticeably colder starting Tuesday with highs likely struggling to do much better than 50 degrees through the middle of the week. Nighttime temperatures will also approach the freezing mark during this time frame where there could also be some frosty mornings. It'll be mostly dry and sunny through this time period though. More seasonable temperatures return by Friday with afternoon highs climbing back to the 60s. A warming trend will begin heading into weekend, so look for temperatures to rebound to more comfortable and seasonable levels, even some upper 60s, as dry and sunny weather also continues.
MONDAY NIGHT
A cold front passing through may being a shower or downpour through the evening before much colder and drier air filters into the area. There will be some lingering clouds overnight and temperatures will take the plunge back into the middle 30s. There may also be some areas of frost developing overnight into tomorrow morning, too.
TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine each day and mostly dry weather for the rest of the week. But the main weather talking point will be some unseasonably chilly temperatures for this time of year. Highs will only be in the mid 50s Tuesday and even cooler in the lower 50s Wednesday, which is typically our average high closer to Thanksgiving! Brisk breezes will add an extra chill Tuesday and Wednesday, with overnight lows in the low 30s. Frosts or freezes could be an issue at night, especially if the winds diminish overnight. If the winds stay active, frost formation is less likely. There could be a few sprinkles around Wednesday, mostly in the Poconos or near and west of Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County, and it's not out of the question to see a wet snowflake or two mixed in as well…just conversational of course. High pressure looks to return for Thursday easing up our winds a bit and bringing mostly sunny skies. High temperatures though Thursday will still remain at chilly levels only reaching the middle 50s.
FRIDAY
A broad and deep upper level trough over the region during the middle of the week which was responsible for the unseasonably chilly air will lift out on Friday allowing ridging of the jet stream to return, especially going into next weekend. This will lead to a rebound in our temperatures as highs climb back into the low 60s Friday, and then likely well into the 60s over the weekend. Surface high pressure also looks to be in control Friday into the weekend leading to more dry weather with partly to mostly sunny skies. It looks like we’ll have two weekends in a row where temperatures will be seasonable or even a little above normal with great conditions for all of the wonderful fall outdoor activities now taking place across the region. Enjoy!
