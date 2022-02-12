We saw one more unseasonably mild day Saturday as afternoon high temperatures again climbed above 50 degrees in most spots, even nearing 60 degrees across parts of the Delaware Valley and southern New Jersey. It was a rather cloudy day however, and west to southwest winds were a bit on the brisk side. We now track some big changes coming tonight into Sunday. Let's start with the cold, since that will be felt by everyone. A much colder Sunday will see highs struggle to get above freezing (32°). And we’re also looking at some snow, but it's admittedly a nuisance or minor deal for most of us, with the better opportunity for a couple inches of snow closer to the Interstate 95 corridor. So outside of some light snow late tonight and Sunday morning, it's cold, brisk, but dry into early next week. But after a three-day shot of cold, the mild weather promptly returns later next week, and highs may make a run at 60 degrees come Thursday before some rain arrives to wrap up the week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Mild air will quickly get displaced by a blast of cold air later tonight as a cold front sweeps on through and moves offshore. Meanwhile, a weak area of low pressure will develop along the front off the Delmarva and lift northeastward through the night. The development of the low will touch off a swath of snow that will gradually overspread the area from south to north, mainly after midnight. Early on when the precipitation arrives, temperatures may actually be warm enough for just rain, or a rain/snow mix. Accumulation may be tough to come by initially thanks to temperatures running a bit above freezing, however we expect most numbers to drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s by dawn on Sunday which should allow for a slushy coating to an inch or so to be on the ground in most locations by sunrise Sunday.
SUNDAY
Snow that worked in late Saturday night will likely continue for a bit into Sunday morning. Steadiest snow will likely be seen the further south and east you get from the Lehigh Valley, especially near the Interstate 95 corridor. By midday or early afternoon, the low pressure responsible for the snow should be moving further away to the north and east allowing the snow to taper off and end. Final accumulations should be roughly around 1” for the Lehigh Valley, Berks, and west-central New Jersey, with only a coating to 1” seen across Schuylkill County, the Poconos, and far northwestern New Jersey. Highest snow accumulations will likely occur either side of Interstate 95 where the National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories and 1” to 2” seems more likely with perhaps even a few spots in this region seeing up to 3”. Most accumulations will be slushy, and will probably occur mostly on grassy, elevated, and untreated surfaces. While a little snow may linger into the early afternoon for areas closer to Interstate 95 and especially south and east, by mid to late afternoon we should all be done with any snow, and some sun may even pop out of the clouds before the day is all said and done. While we’ll need to watch for some slippery spots Sunday evening as we head off to Super Bowl parties, all-in-all, we shouldn’t have any big weather issues at this point to contend with outside of dealing with the cold and brisk winds. High temperatures will only climb to around or just above 32 degrees, but with the breeze, wind chills will be well down into the 20s for much of the day.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
Dry but cold are the two weather words for Valentine's Day into early next week. High pressure will settle overhead leading to partly to mostly sunny skies but colder than average highs in the mid to upper 20s on Monday, then mid to upper 30s on Tuesday. The cold will be ours for only three days, with our next surge of mild air arriving on Wednesday.
LATER NEXT WEEK
The warmth promptly returns later next week, with highs back in the upper 40s on Wednesday, then upper 50s to even low 60s on Thursday. We're dry through the middle of the week, before some steadier rain looks to arrive Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. That rain comes with a cold front that will move offshore for Friday allowing our weather to dry out and clear. Temperatures will turn colder again however as Friday’s highs fall back closer to seasonable levels in the mid 40s. Winds will also kick up adding an extra chill to the air.
TRACK THE WEATHER: