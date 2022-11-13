November so far really has felt more like September or early October with multiple days featuring high temperatures well into the 60s and even some 70-degree days. That all changed Sunday however as chilly air and below normal temperatures returned to the region in the wake of a cold front. A gusty northwesterly wind added an extra chill to the air and helped lead to high temperatures only in the upper 40s Sunday afternoon. To go along with that, sunshine was limited by some fairly cloudy periods. There were even some brief sprinkles in parts of the Poconos with perhaps even a few conversational flakes mixed in. The chilly air will stick around for the new week, with high temperatures mainly in the 40s, and overnight lows mostly in the 20s and low 30s, both noticeably colder than average for this time of year. As far as precipitation goes, a coastal storm will slide up the coast Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing our next round of rain, although it might actually be cold enough initially to see a little snow in the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey. Once that system passes through, we'll dry out Thursday and Friday when high pressure returns.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT AND MONDAY
While it looks largely quiet to start the new work week, it also looks quite chilly, cold even, both compared to average and especially when compared with how we started November. A brisk northwesterly wind continues into early Sunday evening as a tight pressure gradient remains between departing low pressure off the coast of New England and high pressure over the Midwest and Great Lakes. As that high pressure system builds closer tonight and low pressure moves further away offshore, the pressure gradient will weaken and winds will gradually lighten up. Clouds should also thin out leading to mainly clear skies. Before that happens though, don’t entirely rule out a few brief sprinkles or even some brief snow flakes across parts of the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey. Overnight low temperatures should dip into the upper 20s to around 30 degrees. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning late tonight into early Monday morning for Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs, as well as northern Delaware and parts of Southern New Jersey. High pressure will build across the region for Monday leading to mostly sunny skies and lighter winds, however, afternoon high temperatures should only manage to reach the upper 40s.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Tuesday looks to start with some sunshine, but look for clouds to gradually thicken and lower as the day wears on as a fast moving low pressure system from the Gulf of Mexico lifts northeastward up the Southeast Coast. This feature will bring a round of mostly light rain our way, mostly centered on Tuesday night lingering into Wednesday morning. Then expect some decreasing clouds and drier times for Wednesday afternoon as the coastal low moves off the Delmarva and further away out to sea. While most of what falls from our storm system is expected to be rain, it’s not out of the question folks in the Poconos, far northwestern New Jersey, and even Schuylkill County see a period of snow or rain/snow mix initially when the precipitation first arrives late Tuesday afternoon or early Tuesday evening. While this likely is just conversational in nature, we can’t entirely rule out some isolated highest elevation spots picking up a coating to an inch of snow. Any snow that does initially fall late Tuesday in these northern spots will eventually change to rain overnight Tuesday. Unseasonably chilly temperatures will also remain, with highs only expected to be in the mid 40s Tuesday and upper 40s on Wednesday.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
As low pressure departs the region, high pressure builds in leading to mainly dry conditions to close out the work week. The one exception may be on Thursday where a northwesterly wind flow may lead to a bit of a lake effect rain/snow setup, and this could lead to a few rain/snow showers across parts of the Poconos. Overall though, expect partly to mostly sunny skies to close out the work and school week as a reinforcing shot of chilly air builds into the region. And gusty winds at times will add an extra chill to the air through the period. Look for afternoon highs Thursday to reach the mid 40s, then only low 40s on Friday. And nighttime lows are expected to drop into the mid and upper 20s. For some perspective, average highs this time of year should be in the mid 50s and average lows should be in the mid 30s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: