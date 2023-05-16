A cold front dropping south tonight will also drop our temperatures close to 20 degrees from Tuesday to Wednesday. Highs will be stuck in the lower 60s Wednesday afternoon compared to Tuesday when high temperatures reached the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. With the chilly air in place, overnight lows Wednesday into Thursday morning could be chilly enough for some frost, especially towards the Poconos. So, make sure to tend to any outdoor plants, flowers or vegetation that is frost sensitive by covering them up or bringing them inside if you can! Seasonable temperatures return Thursday and Friday along with plenty of sunshine so enjoy a pleasant close to the week. This weekend will be our next best chance for a few showers and more clouds; however, models aren't in good agreement on the timing so stay tuned. As of now, the weekend doesn't look like a washout but if you have any important events or plans to be outside, we'll continue to fine tune this next weather maker and keep you posted here as we get closer to the weekend.
DETAILED FORECAST
TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY
A cold front will slide south tonight and with it will come a few more clouds and possibly a spotty shower, but most places likely stay dry. Temperatures tonight will fall to near 50 but you'll certainly notice a change tomorrow afternoon as highs will only climb to the lower 60s amid breezy conditions. There will be plenty of warm sunshine Wednesday and skies will stay clear Wednesday night, too. As high pressure builds in Wednesday night, winds will diminish, skies will be clear and temperature take a plunge down into the 30s - mainly middle and upper 30s. Stay alert for areas of frost late Wednesday which could affect any sensitive vegetation, plants or flower outside. So, it'll be best to cover them up or being them inside.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
After a chilly and potentially frosty start in some spots, Thursday looks nice with mostly sunny skies as high pressure remains in control of our weather pattern. Temperatures overnight into Friday morning won't be as chilly - expect lower 40s. It's pleasant and seasonable closing out the week on Friday just with a few more clouds but it should remain dry. High temperatures both days will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
WEEKEND
Our next cold front will be approaching from the west and models are also hinting at a weak area of low pressure developing offshore. The timing is still fairly uncertain as we still are a few days out from the weekend so as expected models will continue to jump around a little. As of now the best window for a few showers and possibly a rumble of thunder look to be Saturday afternoon and Saturday night but that could change. Either way it won't rain the entire weekend and temperatures both days will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s with nights in the lower 50s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: