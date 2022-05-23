Sunday was another day of unseasonably warm/hot temperatures for this time of the year as many saw highs reach the upper 80s to lower 90s. Factor in dew points well into the 60s, even around 70 degrees in some cases, and we had heat index values several degrees into the 90s. A cold front moved in from our west clashing with the very warm/hot and humid air producing scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few locations near and south of Interstate 78 in Lebanon, Berks, and Montgomery Counties saw some tree and powerline damage due to strong winds from thunderstorms. A roof was even blown off a structure near the town of Lebanon. That cold front has since moved offshore leading the way for a pleasant start to the week, more typical for late May.
Expect afternoon highs in the 70s as the week gets started along with some breezy conditions for Monday. More clouds take over Tuesday and Wednesday amid are cool and comfy conditions.
A stray shower is possible late Monday and again late Wednesday otherwise expect mostly dry conditions.
The warmth returns heading into the second half of the week while temperatures climb back through the 70s, some humidity returns and the risk for a few showers and storms increases.
Memorial Day weekend looks fantastic as of now with highs in the middle to upper 70s and plenty of sunshine!
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
Spring returns early in the week with refreshingly lower humidity and cooler highs back in the low and middle 70s Monday and around 70 degrees on Tuesday. Monday should be dry with sunshine mixed with mid and high level cloud cover.
An area of low pressure tracking by well to our south over Virginia Monday night into Tuesday may throw a shower towards parts of southern New Jersey, the Delaware Valley, and Delaware, but most of the region should remain dry and just see a little bit more cloud cover as we work into Tuesday.
The nights will be comfier for sleeping as well with lows back in the mid 50s.
LATER IN THE WEEK
Rain chances and humidity increase later in the week, with a mainly dry daytime Wednesday, but mostly cloudy skies followed by the chance for a few showers increasing Wednesday night into Thursday (perhaps a thunderstorm as well late in the day Thursday).
Wednesday's highs look to remain cool around 70 degrees, then more of a southerly wind flow helps raise the highs a bit for Thursday into the mid 70s.
Our best chance for rain comes Friday in the form of scattered showers and thunderstorms with higher humidity and highs in the mid and upper 70s.
As long as the cold front responsible for that Friday rain keeps moving though, the Memorial Day holiday weekend looks nice with sunshine and seasonable mid and upper 70s for highs instead of 90s.
