The National Weather Service for Philadelphia/Mount Holly is warning of possible snow squalls on Saturday.
Good morning! The snow squall threat for this afternoon continues to increase across northern portions of our forecast area. #PAWX #NJWX #MDWX #DEWX pic.twitter.com/q7Q2eLDGge— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) February 19, 2022
NWS reports the primary risk for snow squalls is on Saturday afternoon at exists along and north of I-78.
A snow squall is an intense burst of snow and wind that could cause whiteout visibility.
Want to know more about snow squalls? See the attached graphic. The primary risk for snow squalls this afternoon exists along and north of I-78 . Localized whiteouts and dangerous travel as snow squalls move through. # PAwx #NJwx pic.twitter.com/n801V1tUCA— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) February 19, 2022
If the NWS issues a snow squall warning you are asked to slow down or delay travel.
The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency is offering some advice on what to do if you are already traveling when a snow squall happens.
There's a chance for snow squalls across PA tomorrow (Sat. 2/19). ❄️ A snow squall is a brief, intense period of heavy snow, strong winds & whiteout conditions.— PA Emergency Management Agency (@PEMAHQ) February 18, 2022
⚠️ There is no safe place on the highway during a snow squall! Avoid travel when there are squalls in your area. #PAWX pic.twitter.com/CVlnDxjD6e