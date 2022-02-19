Snow generic
The National Weather Service for Philadelphia/Mount Holly is warning of possible snow squalls on Saturday. 

NWS reports the primary risk for snow squalls is on Saturday afternoon at exists along and north of I-78. 

A snow squall is an intense burst of snow and wind that could cause whiteout visibility. 

If the NWS issues a snow squall warning you are asked to slow down or delay travel. 

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency is offering some advice on what to do if you are already traveling when a snow squall happens. 

