The beginning of the weekend certainly started on a high note weather-wise as the region finally saw a return to more comfortable dew points in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees along with seasonable high temperatures in the low 80s and some sunshine. We can thank an area of high pressure nosing down from eastern Canada for the nice weather as the feature has provided us with a northeasterly wind flow. That high will lose its grip on the region on Sunday as a wave of low pressure slides along a stalled front to our south and brings cloudier skies and some rain and drizzle at times to the region. Wettest areas will be to the south and drier areas will be to the north. Highs will actually be stuck in the 70s Sunday, but expect the numbers to climb back to the more seasonable low 80s Monday as drier times and more sunshine returns. An upper level trough moving in for much of the week will help ensure temperatures stay close to seasonable levels in the low to mid 80s with no 90-degree heat in sight. A shower or gusty thunderstorm could pop later Monday or Monday evening with a cool front approaching.
TODAY
There will be occasional rain and drizzle around for a while today followed by a shower or two this afternoon as an area of low pressure slides by to our south and east. Areas to the south will have the most rain and northern sections will have the least. Rainfall amounts look mostly light as many should only see a 0.10” to 0.20” from the Lehigh Valley and points north and west. Once you get south of I-76/276 and I-195 however, up to a 0.50” of rain is not out of the question with perhaps even up to 1.00” of rain being measured across far southern New Jersey over into Delaware. These far southern areas may have to deal with some downpours for a bit Sunday, and some localized flooding is also not entirely out of the question. The extra clouds and rain will also keep temperatures down as highs only reach the mid 70s for most, a fairly rare cooler than normal summer day. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and humid with patchy fog possible late.
MONDAY
Sunday’s low pressure system will be heading away to our north and east off the New England coastline for Monday. This will allow sunshine to make a comeback while much of the day stays dry. We will be tracking a weak cold front and upper level trough dropping in from the north and west during the afternoon and evening. There will likely be a little uptick in humidity out ahead of the aforementioned features, and the combination should help to touch off a few PM showers or a thunderstorm. While most of the activity should be garden variety in nature, we can’t entirely rule out a stray strong or severe thunderstorm with gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center does have the area currently highlighted under a “marginal” risk for severe weather which is the lowest threat level, 1 out of 5. Highs Monday should return to more seasonable levels in the low 80s.
EXTENDED
After the cold front moves through Monday PM, the rest of the week is looking rather quiet with fairly comfortable conditions. High pressure will build in for Tuesday and Wednesday leading to dry weather with decent amounts of sunshine, seasonable highs in the low 80s, and comfortable humidity values. Another weak cold front is expected to drop in from the north and west Wednesday night into Thursday possibly sparking a shower or thunderstorm, although the system looks to be rather moisture starved. High pressure again returns for Friday leading to decent sunshine. Highs Thursday and Friday inch up just a bit getting back into the mid 80s. Humidity will become a little more noticeable Thursday, but will drop back off to very comfortable levels on Friday.