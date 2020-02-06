Weather Alert

PAZ061-061500- /O.CON.KPHI.WW.Y.0004.000000T0000Z-200206T1500Z/ Lehigh- Including the city of Allentown 338 AM EST Thu Feb 6 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Lehigh. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing rain is primarily expected along and north of the Interstate 78 corridor. South of the Interstate 78 corridor, freezing rain is less likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. && $$