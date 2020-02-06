TODAY: Cloudy with occasional rain and drizzle; still some ice to the north. High: 45
TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain, heavy at times could lead to some minor flooding. Low: 45
FRIDAY: Cloudy, brisk and turning colder with some rain, mainly in the morning (could end as wet snow, especially north). High: 48 Low: 24
Wednesday was not all that bad, with daytime temperatures in the lower and middle 40s for most of the day. Keep in mind our average early February high is in the upper 30s. But relative to the past few days when highs soared past 60 degrees, it was certainly much cooler. It was also a mainly cloudy day as well, with a leftover shower or some patchy drizzle early giving way to a mostly dry afternoon otherwise.
There’s very little dry about our forecast for the rest of the week however, as several rounds of rain are expected between now and Friday. And while most of what falls for the rest of the week will be rain given the lack of any deep cold air, temperatures are just chilly enough for a little freezing rain this morning, especially to the north. The rain could end briefly as some wet snow in the Poconos on Friday with little or no accumulation expected.
The start of the weekend will bring both an entirely dry day and some appreciable sunshine for Saturday, but sunny skies may be at a premium right through next week as the pattern stays rather cloudy, rather unsettled, and not all that cold for mid-winter.
THURSDAY
Temperatures will warm well into the 40s today with occasional rain and drizzle along with pockets of freezing rain in the northern parts of the area. Skies will remain cloudy through the day. Some light ice accumulations are possible, especially along the Interstate 80 corridor, with anywhere from a few hundredths to at most 0.10” in the highest elevations of northwestern New Jersey and northeastern Pennsylvania.
THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY
This will likely be the wettest stretch of the week, especially overnight Thursday into part of Friday as some heavier rain lifts up the coast and overspreads the area. This batch could deliver a solid 0.50” to 1.00” of rain on average with some locally higher amounts, especially south and east of the Lehigh Valley and even more so along and southeast of the Interstate 95 corridor. A few heavy downpours are likely during this time with some poor drainage flooding possible where those heavy downpours persist.
Temperatures will remain in the 40s Thursday night and may also spike to 50 degrees or a bit better for some as the main slug of rain moves through, but any surge of warmth will be short lived as temperatures likely fall on Friday as a cold front moves through, the steadier rain is swept away, and temperatures start to fall. In fact, rain may end as a little snow for some on Friday, most likely in the higher elevations north and west, as brisk northwest winds start to deliver some more seasonably chilly air.
THIS WEEKEND
Saturday looks to be a rare dry day in this pattern and a rare seasonably cold day as well with highs in the upper 30s under partly sunny skies. A weak disturbance Saturday night could produce a few snow showers, but this system looks less impressive than it did a few days ago and should have no sensible impact on our weather. A mostly cloudy but mostly dry Sunday will follow with highs around 40 degrees and perhaps a lingering snow shower.