TODAY:
Cloudy and cold with periods of snow, mixing with sleet later in the day south and east of the Lehigh Valley. High: 28
TONIGHT:
Cloudy with periods of light snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Low: 26
TOMORROW:
Cloudy with a bit of snow lingering until midday; breezy and not quite as cold. High: 36 Low: 22
After a burst of heavier snow Thursday morning, several inches fell across most of the area, while heavier snow bands farther south through parts of Chester, lower Montgomery, and lower Bucks counties have dropped as much as 6 to 9 inches of snow there.
The snow is now mixing with and changing to sleet around midday as the first round of steadier winter weather comes to an end.
For the rest of today, tonight, and even into Friday morning, some more intermittent, on-again, off-again light snow and sleet will fall from time to time, with additional accumulations around an inch or two for most, maybe three in a few spots. Then we're looking at a brighter and drier but also still fairly cold weekend. Another chance of some mostly light snow awaits us to start next week on Monday.
TODAY AND TONIGHT
After a burst of heavier snow this morning, a general 3 to 5 inches of snow has fallen so far, as of midday, in the Lehigh Valley through Berks County and Upper Bucks and Montgomery counties. Heavier snow bands farther south through parts of Chester, lower Montgomery, and lower Bucks counties have dropped as much as 6 to 9 inches of snow there. The snow is now mixing with and changing to sleet around midday as the first round of steadier winter weather comes to an end.
For the rest of today, tonight, and even into Friday morning, some more intermittent, on-again, off-again light snow and sleet will fall from time to time, with additional accumulations around an inch or two for most, maybe three in a few spots. That will get most places into the lower end of the expected 5 to 9 inches of snow, with less north of Interstate 80 where the snowfall has been lighter, and less south and east of Interstate 95 where more mixing occurred. The jackpot looks to be those aforementioned areas south of the Lehigh Valley and north and west of Philadelphia, where the 8 to 9 inch totals will be more common.
Roads will be most slick and snow covered through early this afternoon, but then slowly improve as the precipitation lightens and becomes more sleet than snow.
FRIDAY
Expect a mostly cloudy Friday with some occasional light snow still possible, mainly the first half of the day, although additional accumulations, if any, would be mostly light. Clouds will break up as our storm finally departs by Friday night.
THIS WEEKEND
For the first time all month, an entire February weekend looks dry with a good deal of sunshine, but with fairly cold temperatures as well. Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday with a brisk and chilly breeze and highs only around freezing, then partly sunny skies with lighter winds on Sunday but highs only in the mid 30s.
MONDAY
A relatively weak area of low pressure will be moving from the Great Lakes towards the St. Lawrence River Valley to kick off next week dragging a cold front in our direction as it does so. As the front moves in Monday, we will likely see a round of light snow break out, which could mix with, or even change to rain, especially south of the Lehigh Valley, during the afternoon. This system does appear to be fairly minor at this time, but it’s not entirely out of the question several areas see at least a coating to an inch or two of snow. Stay tuned!