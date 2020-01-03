The second day of the new year was a brighter and milder one compared to the first, and with lighter winds as an added bonus. After the coldest start since Christmas morning with lows down around 20 degrees early Thursday morning, lots of sunshine allowed for a quick recovery by afternoon. Even with some increasing high clouds ahead of our next storm system, highs bounced back to between 45 and 50 degrees on Thursday, a good 10 degrees warmer than normal for early January. While the 50-degree warmth is ours to keep into the start of the weekend, the dry weather is not as a few rounds of rain and drizzle are now sliding across our area and will continue into Saturday. Granted, neither today or Saturday will be a washout, and there will be some drier intervals, but it’s still a good idea to keep the umbrella handy through the next 48 hours. Drier weather returns later in the weekend into early next week, but cooler temperatures and brisk winds will accompany the return of some sunshine Sunday and Monday.
TODAY
Some rain and drizzle started to work its way across our area from south to north late last night setting the stage for a damp Friday morning rush. Thanks to the cloudy skies and increasing moisture last night, low temperatures didn't get as cold compared to the previous night only dropping to around 40 degrees to start this morning. Some occasional rain and drizzle will continue through the day, especially this morning, with afternoon highs still on the mild side close to 50 degrees despite the clouds and raindrops. Up to 0.25” of rain is expected with this first round of rain, which appears as though it will taper off or entirely shut off during the afternoon, leaving the second half of today more dry than wet. While clouds will certainly dominate our skies throughout the day, a little brightening of the overcast is possible for some later in the day.
TONIGHT AND SATURDAY
A few more rounds of periodic rain and drizzle will slide through into the start of the weekend, although again it won’t rain the entire time. The mild temperatures will persist, with tonight's lows not far from 40 degrees and Saturday’s highs around or just shy of 50 degrees. Additional rainfall totals will range from 0.25” to 0.75”, making for a wet start to the first weekend of 2020 but not enough rain to cause any flooding or washout concerns. As colder air works in behind our departing storm Saturday night, the rain may end as a brief period of snow or flurries, but no accumulations are expected.
SUNDAY
We'll try to dry things out as the first weekend of 2020 wraps up as clouds and maybe some Sunday morning flurries give way to at least a little sunshine, although it could be a slow process as it often is time of year to break up the clouds. Cooler air returns on brisk and blustery northwest winds that may gust up to 40 miles-per-hour on Sunday, with afternoon highs back in the low 40s. Those winds add an extra chill, and keep the wind chill around or below freezing throughout the day on Sunday.
SUNDAY NIGHT INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK
A weak and fast moving clipper low pressure system will track by just to our north Sunday night into the wee hours of Monday morning and this may spark a few snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation is expected however. We’ll start the new work and school week on Monday with clouds breaking for some sunshine, cool highs in the mid 40s, and perhaps a few snow flurries, mainly in the morning. A fast moving system could then bring a quick-hitting round of rain and snow our way for Tuesday, but this does not look to have any significant impacts at this time.